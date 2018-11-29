Chrisley Collection candles: Everything you need to know about Chase Chrisley’s business venture

Chase Chrisley and Ronndell Smith at the candle pop-up shop
Chase and Ronndell are going into business selling candles on Chrisley Knows Best. Pic credit: USA network

Chase Chrisley has big things going on in his life right now — including a new business venture, Chrisley Collection candles!

Chrisley Knows Best returned last night and the candles were on display throughout the season premiere.

It looks like they will be marketed as Candles by Chrisley in the future according to a recent tweet from Chase Chrisley.

The details surrounding the new business venture are scarce. Chase Chrisley and his friend, Ronndell Smith went in together on making candles.

It looks like their first round of candle-making was to test out the business and to see if they would be able to mass produce them while making a profit.

Chase Chrisley with the Candles by Chrisley display
Chase with The Chrisley Collection: Candles by Chase Chrisley display on the show. Pic credit: USA network

Initially, the candles were given a trial run in a pop-up shop. The price point was $35 per candle and, as it turns out, Chase Chrisley revealed that he not only made back the initial money he spent, he also turned a profit.

So where can you get your hand on the candles? They are actually still in the works so aren’t available just yet. However, it looks like there will be plenty of Chrisley Knows Best fans who will want to purchase them when they are ready to be sold

Chrisley Knows Best airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on the USA network.

