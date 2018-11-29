Chrisley Collection candles: Everything you need to know about Chase Chrisley’s business venture

Chase Chrisley has big things going on in his life right now — including a new business venture, Chrisley Collection candles!

Chrisley Knows Best returned last night and the candles were on display throughout the season premiere.

It looks like they will be marketed as Candles by Chrisley in the future according to a recent tweet from Chase Chrisley.

Everyone knows i love candles! Candles by Chrisley on the way! #ChrisleyKnowsBest — Chase Chrisley (@ChrisleyChase) November 29, 2018

The details surrounding the new business venture are scarce. Chase Chrisley and his friend, Ronndell Smith went in together on making candles.

It looks like their first round of candle-making was to test out the business and to see if they would be able to mass produce them while making a profit.

Initially, the candles were given a trial run in a pop-up shop. The price point was $35 per candle and, as it turns out, Chase Chrisley revealed that he not only made back the initial money he spent, he also turned a profit.

If you think for one minute that I’m gonna drop major dough on Chase Chrisley’s candle line then you are absolutely correct #ChrisleyKnowsBest — Austin Cole (@_Austin_Cole) November 29, 2018

@ChrisleyChase so you really tryna make these candles bc I will buy some lol! #ChaseCandles #ChaseYourDreams @Chrisley_USA — Samantha Winscom (@SamanthaWinscom) November 27, 2018

So where can you get your hand on the candles? They are actually still in the works so aren’t available just yet. However, it looks like there will be plenty of Chrisley Knows Best fans who will want to purchase them when they are ready to be sold

Chrisley Knows Best airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on the USA network.