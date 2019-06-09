Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger get married: All the details

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married on Saturday in a private ceremony taking place at San Ysidro Ranch, a luxury 500-acre resort in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, California.

Before the wedding, the couple celebrated their rehearsal dinner on Friday at Rob Lowe’s house in Montecito.

While it is Schwarzenegger’s first marriage, it marks Pratt’s second. Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris (2009-2018) and they share a son named Jack.

Chris Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, and Katherine’s parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, attended the wedding ceremony on Saturday. Katherine’s siblings, Patrick, Christopher, and sister Christina, also attended.

Guests included Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Pratt’s Parks and Recreation co-star Rob Lowe, with his sons Matthew and John, according to E! Online.

Katherine and Chris were introduced by Katherine’s mom, Maria. They started dating in June 2018, about six months after Pratt filed for divorce from Anna Faris. Pratt and Anna finalized their divorce in October 2018.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, took to social media in January to announce their engagement.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Avengers: End Game which took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in April.

Also in April, Katherine celebrated their upcoming wedding with a lavish bridal shower at her mom’s home in Los Angeles, and Oprah Winfrey was one of the guests in attendance. Pratt also attended the bridal shower and gave his bride-to-be a “sweet toast.”

Pratt first rose to prominence through his role as Andy Dwyer in NBC’s Parks and Recreation. He later took on the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

He played Owen in Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and voiced Emmett Brickowski in The Lego Movie (2014).

Katherine Schwarzenegger is a 2012 graduate of USC. She is the author of Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back.

She is also the author of the children’s book Maverick and Me, which tells the story of rescuing and adopting her dog Maverick. She uses her story to encourage others to rescue and adopt pets.

She is an active supporter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Best Friends Animal Society.

