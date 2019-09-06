Chris March dies at 56: Project Runway star’s cause of death ruled a heart attack

Chris March from Project Runway has died at the age of 56. The cause of death for the fashion designer was ruled a heart attack.

Here is what we know about the death of Chris March.

Chris March cause of death

TMZ reported that March died on Thursday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m. local time following a heart attack. The site also reports that he has been in bad health for the past year.

Sources indicate that March had been in and out of the hospital over the past year. However, despite his health problems, the heart attack came as a surprise to both his doctors and his family.

The health problems were not related to his heart but to a fall he suffered two years ago. In that fall, he injured his head and was unable to wake up for four days. Finally, he was able to wake up and get to the phone to call for help.

Because of the fact that he was unconscious on the floor for four days, the hospital placed him in a medically induced coma when he suffered a collapsed lung and organ failure.

Despite the hospital stays and health issues, Chris March continued to design dresses up until his death.

Who is Chris March?

Chris March was born in 1963 in Alameda, California.

March was a finalist on the fourth season of Project Runway. While he lost that season, the winner was Christian Siriano, so that tells fans everything they need to know about the competition.

He returned for Project Runway All Stars and picked up a Bravo show of his own called Mad Fashion.

Reality TV fans got to know him thanks to his appearances on The Real Housewives of New York City, where he designed clothes for Sonja Morgan.

Names like Meryl Streep, Beyonce, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Coolidge have worn his designs. March designed the gowns that Streep wore to the 2010 Oscars and Golden Globes.