Chris Brown shares first photo of baby boy with Ammika Harris

Chris Brown has finally publicly shared a photo of his 3-week old baby son, and it’s as adorable as we expected. Brown’s ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris gave birth at the end of last month. The pregnancy was announced in the summer after they had already split.

Brown shared the photo of his baby, well party of his baby, the legs to be exact, on Instagram to his following of nearly 60 million. The black and white photo shows Brown holding the tiniest and cutest of little feet.

We are unable to see the faces of either the doting father or his wee son. However, the name of the boy was revealed. Brown captioned the pic: “AEKO CATORI BROWN.” Welcome to the world little Aeko.

Ammika Harris confirmed it was the correct baby by sharing the same photo on her Instagram while adding a touching message “Forever won’t be enough with you.”

Just three days ago, Chris shared a picture of his five-year-old daughter online, whom he shares with ex-partner Nia Guzman. He captioned the photo “My Joy.” The singer is clearly bursting with pride for his children at the moment.

Both Harris and Brown were quite secretive about the pregnancy with very little news relayed to fans beyond vague references on social media.

When Aeko was born, Brown posted a somewhat cryptic black and white photo of himself looking down adoringly at something off-camera, with the caption “11-20-2019.” We all correctly assumed he was looking at his newborn son.

The similar style of the two photos suggests they were perhaps done on the same day, or maybe the parents are indulging in a particular theme regarding pictures of young Aeko.

Despite Harris and Brown not being together, they are reportedly on very amicable terms. When the pregnancy was announced, Harris stated that she was happy Brown was supporting her, emotionally, medically, and financially.

We wish little Aeko a long and happy life.