Child star Philip McKeon dead: Who is Alice actor and Nancy McKeon’s older brother?

Child star Philip McKeon is dead at the age of 55. The older brother of Facts of Life star, Nancy McKeon, died on Tuesday morning in Texas after battling a long-time illness.

A rep for the family confirmed the news of Philip’s passing in a statement to People magazine.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing. His wonderful sense of humor, kindness, and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life,” said the family spokesperson Jeff Ballard.

The cause of death was not revealed, but the actor has reportedly been sick for an undisclosed amount of time.

Recently Kim Fields revealed Nancy was unable to join her, Mindy Cohn and Lisa Whelchel, in Vancouver to film the Lifetime Christmas movie, You Light Up My Christmas. Kim admitted Nancy was on board for the flick, but an unexpected family emergency forced her to only appear via a video chat in the movie.

Philip is best known for his role as Tommy Hyatt on the CBS sitcom Alice. He starred opposite Linda Lavin for nine seasons of the comedy.

The talented actor began his career as a model at age 4. According to Entertainment Weekly, Philip quickly landed roles on Broadway, which is how he landed the role of Tommy. Linda saw him perform and insisted he test for the sitcom. The rest is history.

After Alice was canceled, he landed guest-starring roles on television shows such as CHiPs, Fantasy Island, and The Love Boat. As an adult, Philip took his career behind the camera. His directorial debut was on a film called Teresa’s Tattoo, which starred his sister. Murder in the First and The Young Unknowns are two films he directed as well.

shared some wonderful

moments in the "trenches"

with Phil McKeon many

moons ago. over the past few decades,

he was always a perfect

gentleman and an ebullient spirit. and his

goofy af smile, was pure gold. r.i.p. young man. much much too soon,

you cut out. xox ©️ pic.twitter.com/Cu82wOm7aS — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 10, 2019

Along with acting, Philip had a successful career in radio. He spent ten years at the Los Angeles station KFWB News 98 in the news department before moving to Wimberly, Texas, to be closer to his mother Barbara, as well as Nancy, her husband Marc Andrus, and their two daughters, Aurora and Harlow. Philip kept himself busy working in Texas by hosting his own radio show.

Nancy McKeon’s older brother and child star, Philip McKeon, has sadly passed away. She has not yet commented on his death. The last posted she share of her brother was in November for his birthday.

RIP Philip McKeon.