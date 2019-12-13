Child ballet star Jack Burns dies: Brother of Outlander star was known as ‘the next Billy Elliot’

Jack Burns, a Scottish child ballet star and actor, best known for his role on TV shows, including Retribution and In Plain Sight, passed away on Sunday, December 1. Burns, who was widely known as “the next Billy Elliot” due to his exceptional ballet skills, was 14 years old, according to The Scotsman.

The Elite Academy of Dance, Burns’ school in Greenock, posted a lengthy statement confirming the death of the young star on Facebook:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December. Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012.”

Scottish police relayed that they had received a call at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 1. The authorities added that they were investigating the cause of death, but that they did not suspect foul play, according to the Evening Standard.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of his death which police are not treating as suspicious,” the police statement reads.

People have been paying tribute to Jack Burns on social media. Many fans were saddened about the news due to his talent and young age.

Jack Burns was an actor and a skilled ballet dancer.

He enrolled at the prestigious Glasgow Ballet School when he was only nine years old, according to the Evening Standard. He also attended St. Columba’s School in Kilmacolm.

Jack Burns is known for his roles as Rob on the Netflix series Retribution and as Michael Smart on ITV’s drama series, In Plain Sight.

Jack is also the brother of Rory Burns, who appeared in Starz’s drama series, Outlander. Rory played Young Roger Wakefield on the show.

Jack is survived by his parents, Karen and Robert, and his brother, Rory.