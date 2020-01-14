Chelsie Kyriss: Who is Antonio Brown’s baby mama and where can you find her on Instagram?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Instagram Live yesterday to broadcast a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Chelsie Kyriss at his house in Florida.

Brown appeared to have called the police to his mansion after Kyriss showed up. He accused her of trespassing on his property after he previously evicted her. He also accused her of trying to steal his car, a white Bentley.

He told the officers that he only allowed her on his property to take their kids to school and that he did not authorize her to take his Bentley.

Kyriss is shown in the video talking to the officers while Brown launched a profanity-filled verbal attack on her. He also berated the police officers for not immediately complying with his request to take his car key from Kyriss and arrest her.

Amid the expletive-laden rant, he produced a bag of phallus-shaped gummy candies and shouted at her to come and have them.

“Bag of d***s,” Brown can be heard saying repeatedly in the video.

He later took to Twitter to post a series of comments about the incident:

The Blast reported that Kyriss also took to social media to post a screenshot of an alleged previous conversation with Brown, in which he appeared to plead with Kyriss to come back to him.

The latest incident comes after Brown sought a court order in Broward County to evict Kyriss from his home where she lived with him and their children. He sought an order to prevent her from entering the house without his permission, according to USA Today.

It also comes after he was cut by the Patriots in September. The Patriots released him after his former personal trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him of rape and battery.

Who is Chelsie Kyriss?

Chelsie Kyriss was born in August 1989. She is a former teacher and customer service representative. She attended Sinclair Community College and Georgia State University Perimeter College, according to Dreshare.

She is also an Instagram personality known for dating Antonio Brown. You can find her here on Instagram, where she has 100,000 followers.

She met and started dating Brown in 2011. They have three kids together. Their names are are Autonomy Brown, Ali Brown, and Apollo Brown, according to USA Today.

Kyriss also has two older children, Kellen Green and Brooklyn Green, from a previous relationship.

Kyriss and Brown have had a tumultuous relationship in recent years and they have sometimes traded barbs openly on social media.

Brown took to Twitter in December 2019 after they broke up to tweet “No more white woman 2020.”