Chelsea DeBoer welcomes daughter Layne on her birthday

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska welcomed her new baby girl on her own birthday!

Chelsea Houska announced her pregnancy months ago. She has been open about wanting a big family and wanting her children to be close in age.

This past season on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea’s gender reveal played out. She had already announced a little girl was on the way but fans got to watch as she prepared Cole DeBoer for the surprise that a little girl was on the way.

Watching Chelsea Houska’s journey over the last several years has been a highlight for Teen Mom 2 fans. She battled her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind over their daughter, Aubree. The relationship was toxic and after trying several times, she finally moved on.

Finally, the reality star found a man who loved her and she got her fairytale ending with Cole DeBoer. The two welcomed their first child together back in January 2017, and now, they are a family of five.

Earlier today, Chelsea Houska gave birth to her third child. Layne Ettie will now share a birthday with her beautiful mom. Cole DeBoer gave his wife a shoutout on Instagram while sharing a photo of his new baby girl.

Details surrounding the experience weren’t available. Chelsea Houska only shared that her daughter had arrived and that they had named her Layne. Her middle name was discovered when Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska shared a photo of him and his wife meeting his granddaughter for the first time.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 has been confirmed and it looks like Chelsea Houska and her little girl may be featured on it. For now, the show has ended for the season, so all of the updates will come via social media until next season starts with all new episodes.