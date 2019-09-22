Home > People

Chef Carl Ruiz dead at 44: Tributes pour in for the celebrity chef

22nd September 2019 8:29 AM ET
Carl Ruiz dead
Celebrity Chef Carl Ruiz has passed away shortly after arriving in Maryland. Pic credit: Carl Ruiz/Instagram

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, who was featured on The Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, has reportedly died at age 44.

Ruiz was in Maryland and a source claims that the celebrity chef unexpectedly suffered a fatal heart attack. Monsters and Critics hasn’t been able to independently verify the celebrity chef’s cause of death.

Ruiz was active on his Twitter and Instagram account on the day he reportedly passed away. Several friends of the celebrity chef have confirmed his death on social media.

Comedian Tim Dillon posted a tribute to Carl Ruiz.

Ruiz appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games as a celebrity judge and was a regular guest on the Opie Radio Show. Several tributes poured in on social media for the celebrity chef.

💔🐼PANDAS 4LIFE🐼💔 “Cuzzz”, @saborchef I will miss your huge signature laugh like nothing else. You made me laugh til my stomach hurt. We acted like crazy fools and had a ball doing it! Thank you for that. You genuinely just loved making sure everyone around you had the time of their lives😊 You were the most balls-to-the-wall person I’ve ever met and I will miss the hell out of you. I can’t believe I’ll never get another 8am text from you asking, “Brit, what’s my apple password again?” 😭😣 Now, go find your Sniper Seat at that party in the sky and show them what #Ruizing is all about! Love ya Carlito. SQUAD UP #restinpeace #besties #600dollarchickenstrips #fingerguns #lostphone #lookatyoualldrivingandshit #roadtrip #orlando #neverforget #trashpandas #fingernuts #thecuban #pandas #carlruiz #thecuban #goodbyefriend #lacubana @lacubananyc

Chef Carl Ruiz was an acclaimed chef and consultant who had worked in the food and restaurant industry for over two decades. He opened multiple restaurants and appeared on television and radio shows.

The Cuban chef became well known to a wider audience after his appearances on The Food Network where he worked as a guest judge or consultant. He interviewed several renowned chefs on Sirius XM and was featured in The New York Times and on ESPN, as well as several other outlets during his successful career.

Carl Ruiz’s latest restaurant, La Cubana opened earlier this year in New York City’s Meatpacking District.

Carl Ruiz was well known for the hashtag #ruizing, which featured photos of meals the chef enjoyed across the globe. Many fans have used the hashtag to pay tribute to Ruiz’s life and legacy.

Carl Ruiz died at age 44 and is remembered for his culinary talent and larger than life personality.