Chef Carl Ruiz dead at 44: Tributes pour in for the celebrity chef

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, who was featured on The Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, has reportedly died at age 44.

Ruiz was in Maryland and a source claims that the celebrity chef unexpectedly suffered a fatal heart attack. Monsters and Critics hasn’t been able to independently verify the celebrity chef’s cause of death.

Ruiz was active on his Twitter and Instagram account on the day he reportedly passed away. Several friends of the celebrity chef have confirmed his death on social media.

Comedian Tim Dillon posted a tribute to Carl Ruiz.

The great @carlruiz made us all appreciate life. And he lived the fuck out of it. Truly a great chef and a hilarious man. RIP. This fucking sucks. pic.twitter.com/ceaNrI4UNm — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) September 22, 2019

Ruiz appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games as a celebrity judge and was a regular guest on the Opie Radio Show. Several tributes poured in on social media for the celebrity chef.

Was always a big fan of Carl. A guy who lived life by his own rules. Tragic loss for his family. Seemed like he was just starting to blow up. RIP Carl Ruiz. #Ruizing — Handsome Jim Norton (@SexyJimNorton) September 22, 2019

Chef Carl Ruiz was an acclaimed chef and consultant who had worked in the food and restaurant industry for over two decades. He opened multiple restaurants and appeared on television and radio shows.

The Cuban chef became well known to a wider audience after his appearances on The Food Network where he worked as a guest judge or consultant. He interviewed several renowned chefs on Sirius XM and was featured in The New York Times and on ESPN, as well as several other outlets during his successful career.

Carl Ruiz’s latest restaurant, La Cubana opened earlier this year in New York City’s Meatpacking District.

Carl Ruiz was well known for the hashtag #ruizing, which featured photos of meals the chef enjoyed across the globe. Many fans have used the hashtag to pay tribute to Ruiz’s life and legacy.

RIP Chef Carl Ruiz. A great chef with a heart of gold. A big loss tonight… #ruizing — KayGee (@KayGee2323) September 22, 2019

The man was a shark, swallowing up this planet more than any of us. «If you’re truly gone» Chef, the only way to honor you is to live our lives as you did, by enjoying every single second. We love you @carlruiz #ruizing @LaCubanaNYC wherever you are🖤😎 pic.twitter.com/cscPvagd7f — 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓈 𝐿𝓎𝑜𝓃 (@Parischarlie69) September 22, 2019

Carl Ruiz died at age 44 and is remembered for his culinary talent and larger than life personality.