Charlize Theron flashes friends by accident celebrating SAG Awards nomination

Charlize Theron got a little over-excited on hearing the news that her new movie Bombshell has received a nomination and gave her friends and her dog more than they’d bargained for.

On Wednesday morning, the nominations were announced for the Screen Actors Guilds Awards. Bombshell picked up a nomination in the Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

The Mad Max star shared a video online of her celebrating in a bedroom with some friends. In the video, she’s kneeling on a bed in a short grey bathrobe.

On hearing the news, she jumps up, throwing her hands in the air, “we got cast, yay!” she shouts. There are at least four other people in the room and a dog.

The video then momentarily cuts to colored bars before resuming; we then see Charlize laughing and gripping the front of her robe closed. It was apparent she had accidentally, ahem, *cough* exposed herself. We hear giggling coming from the other people in the room.

Her bemused and very cute looking dog comes over to the bed with a questioning look for its master. Charlize encourages her pet to jump up on the bed. Humans and canines then continue to celebrate the nomination.

Charlize, 44, wrote, “Whoops. Got a bit too excited” and “CONGRATS ALL YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMANS.”

Bombshell is an upcoming drama written by Charles Randolph and directed by Jay Roach. It follows the true-life story of a group of women battling to expose Fox News CEO, Roger Ailes, for the toxic atmosphere and sexual harassment that occurred at the network while he was in charge.

Charlize Theron plays former news anchor Megyn Kelly. Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, and John Lithgow star alongside Theron.