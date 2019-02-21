Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcome little girl — What is her name?

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been through a rollercoaster over the last 18 months. Their lives play out on Teen Mom OG which isn’t always easy and, as viewers watched the demons the couple battled, many felt bad for them.

Back in 2017, Catelynn Lowell suffered a miscarriage shortly before the holidays. It took a huge toll on the couple and their marriage.

She went back and forth to get mental health treatment for several months, leaving Tyler Baltierra to raise their daughter Novalee alone for weeks at a time.

Their rainbow baby

Last fall, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra announced they were expecting once again. It was a shock for both as they had not been trying. It was less than a year since the miscarriage and their emotions were running high.

This morning, Tyler Baltierra announced the arrival of their little girl. Baby Baltierra weighed in at a little over six pounds and was 19.75 inches long.

Her birth marks the arrival of their rainbow baby. The term is used when a child is born after the mother suffers a pregnancy loss.

What did Catelynn and Tyler name their baby?

Both Catelynn and Tyler played with Teen Mom OG viewers by planting a fake name for their new little girl months ago. They mentioned that Tezlee could possibly be their daughter’s name, but that is not the case.

In the announcement shared by Tyler Baltierra, it shows the newborn’s name starts with a V. As it turns out, the little girl’s name is Vaeda Luma Baltierra.

After a separation and lots of ups and downs, Catelynn and Tyler are now the parents of a brand new little girl. Life will change from them and Teen Mom OG viewers have been sending them well wishes since Baltierra first shared the photo.

Teen Mom OG is expected to return in summer 2019.