Carrie Underwood pregnancy: When is her baby’s due date?

Carrie Underwood is pregnant with her second child, after revealing on CBS Sunday Morning that she suffered three miscarriages in the past two years.

The singer originally revealed she was expecting again back in August, in a video posted on her Instagram. In it she said she, husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah were “over the moon” to be “adding another fish to our pond”.

She also shared another post which showed her baby bump at the Opry as she was about to take the stage.

Carrie hasn’t shared any details clarifying her due date, but it’s possible to have an educated guess. In the photo above, she’s already showing, which indicates she’s reasonably far along, possibly even past the 20-week mark.

If that were the case and she and her husband Mike wanted to know the sex of the baby, they could already know.

In addition, Carrie Underwood has postponed her Cry Pretty Tour to the spring of 2019. Even though her new album has just been released, the accompanying tour won’t be happening until May.

This could indicate that she’s due in late 2018 or early 2019, as the postponement of the tour could give her a few months at home with the baby.

In her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Carrie revealed her third miscarriage occurred earlier this year, meaning she definitely got pregnant again sometime this year rather than in 2018.

If she made the pregnancy announcement sometime shortly after the 12 week mark, as is usual, that would suggest she got pregnant around mid-May, the same time that her husband retired from the NHL. If that were the case, then the most likely due date would be sometime around January 2019.

Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, had son Isaiah back in February 2015, which will make this new addition around four years younger than him.

Carrie Underwood’s new album, Cry Pretty, is available now.