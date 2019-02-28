Carmen Campuzano: Who was Mexican model and actress on Botched?

Carmen Campuzano was featured on the latest episode of Botched. The show follows Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif as they try to help everyday people and celebrities who have suffered from plastic surgery errors and physical deformities.

The doctors come highly recommended and their show speaks volumes about their ability to help people who struggle with unfortunate things that have happened in their lives.

Carmen Campuzano decided to appear on Botched, hoping to see positive results.

Who is Carmen Campuzano?

In 1993, Carmen Campuzano began her career in the entertainment industry. She appeared on the cover of Vogue three times, boosting her modeling career higher than she could have anticipated.

Along with being gorgeous, Campuzano had a knack for acting and worked as a disc jockey as well.

She lived a hard life, dealing with some pretty awful things that included meningitis, several rhinoplasties, and drug dependency. In fact, her life was the subject of an episode of a series called Mujer, Casos de la Vida Real.

In it, Carmen Campuzano’s life story was told.

Discussed in the episode were her battles with meningitis, recovery from a car accident, and her struggles with drug addiction, specifically cocaine.

It was a downward spiral that landed Campuzano in several hospitals and rehab centers as she tried to gain control of her life back.

Carmen Campuzano on Botched

The actress and model decided to see if the Botched doctors could help her fix her nose. Carmen Campuzano’s history was explained to them, including the car accident that almost took her life.

On top of the car accident and rhinoplasties, Carmen Campuzano’s use of cocaine didn’t help the situation at all.

Now, she is left to depend on Botched and the doctors to fix what they can in order for her to feel normal once again.

Botched airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on E!