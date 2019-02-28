Carmen and Corey ‘exposed in leaked sex tape video’: YouTuber says man in intimate clip is not him

YouTubers Carmen and Corey have responded after a sex tape video said to show the pair leaked on to the internet and made its way into social media — with many sharing the video on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

As fans debated the full video which is said to have ‘exposed’ the couple, Corey has responded to the leaked tape on his Instagram Live.

Many fans appear to believe the tape shows both Carmen and Corey, but Corey claims that it is an old video and he is not the one in the video with Carmen.

The popular YouTuber said that the sex tape involves Carmen with her first boyfriend. He states that he does not judge her past as he had had many girlfriends himself.

However, that didn’t stop some fans of the YouTube couple accusing Carmen of cheating on Corey with the man that appears on the video.

Corey admitted on Instagram Live that he claimed that he was hurt about the tape to clickbait fans into hearing his response to the leaked video.

Some fans have accused the YouTube couple of orchestrating the sex tape to generate views on their YouTube channel, claiming to hear Corey’s voice on the leaked video.

Carmen and Corey is so corny 🙄 that’s clearly Corey voice in that sextape wit Carmen 😂 — RAE🤪 (@Ming_lu_lu) February 28, 2019

That video of Carmen from Carmen &corey all I can say is everyone makes mistakes.😐😒 — SosoKay (@kaynacole16) February 28, 2019

That Carmen video is 😂 it's hella funny .. I think that was Corey lmaoo — IG: claassyy.kriss🌸 (@shesokris) February 28, 2019

That Carmen and Corey shit ain’t nothing but a publicity stunt to keep their views up etc 💯 — ShortCAKE❣ (@midget2x) February 28, 2019

Despite being taken down many times the leaked video continues to get uploaded on social media with many continuing to share the explicit video.

The couple has over 2 million subscribers on their joint YouTube channel with over 185 million views.