Home > People

Carmelo Anthony on yacht with mystery woman, denies cheating rumors

By
27th June 2019 11:58 AM ET
Discuss this on our forum!
Carmelo Anthony at the launch of Melo Made Fashions in New York City
Carmelo Anthony denies cheating on Lala again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Carmelo Anthony has found himself in the middle of cheating allegations once again after he was photographed on a yacht in the South of France alongside a beautiful mystery woman.

However, the NBA star is already speaking out about reports that he may again be cheating on his wife, Lala Anthony, in an effort to stop the story from spreading.

Carmelo was photographed sunning himself aboard the yacht with the mystery woman laying just to his right. The two look pretty cozy as they soak in the rays and, to make matters worse, it all went down on Lala’s birthday.

Soon after reports began to circulate about Carmelo Anthony’s alleged yacht hookup, he spoke out about the incident, denouncing any rumors that he was cheating on his wife. Melo claims that he was on a business retreat and that the woman in the photo is married and that her husband is on board.

“I’m going to address this one time and one time only,” Carmelo’s rebuttal video begins. “And I’m really only addressing this for my family. Keep my family out [of] this, man.”

Carmelo then takes aim at bloggers who reported on his yacht appearance, making it look as if he was stepping out on his wife again.

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that s**t is not cool at all,” Carmelo said. “That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married.”Carmelo Anthony has been accused of cheating on Lala Anthony in the past. They even separated for quite some time after allegations that Carmelo got his side chick pregnant.So now that he’s finally got his family back together, the last thing Carmelo Anthony wants or needs is for another cheating scandal to blow up.
Do you have something interesting to say about this? Start or join a discussion on our forum!