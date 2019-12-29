Carley McCord, daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steven Ensminger, dies in plane crash

Carley McCord was killed in a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday morning. McCord was the daughter-in-law of LSU football offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.

The plane crashed during an emergy landing while traveling to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the accident occurred a few hours before LSU was scheduled to take to the field against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Associated Press reported that McCord’s husband, Steven Ensminger Jr, confirmed that his wife had been killed in the accident.

The Lafayette Fire Department relayed that five people were killed as a result of the crash.

One injured passenger, Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, was receiving treatment in the hospital.

The plane reportedly crashed into a parking lot and burst into flames during the emergency landing after hitting a car, which also became engulfed in flames. The crash site was near the intersection of Verot School Road and Feu Follet Road in Lafayette.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and rescued one individual. An injured bystander and two post office workers were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Several witnesses captured footage of the accident and posted it to Twitter and other social media sites.

BREAKING: A small plane has crash landed in Lafayette, Louisiana, 2.3 miles from the airport. There are several fatalities. 2 people were transported from the scene with serious burns.

The plane landed in a post office parking lot & skidded into a field, after crashing into a car pic.twitter.com/KoQxc6Dxe4 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 28, 2019

David Begnaud, who posted the witness footage shown above on Twitter, also corroborated the AP report. He said that the plane crash-landed in a post office parking lot near a Walmart about 2.3 miles from the local airport. After crashing, it collided with a car as it skidded along the ground before finally stopping in an open field. TMZ’s report added that the driver of the car was killed in the collision while a bystander was wounded.

Carley McCord bio

McCord was born on July 24, 1989, and grew up in Baton Rouge, according to The Acadiana Advocate. She attended Northwestern State University and Louisiana State University, finishing with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Statement from the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans pic.twitter.com/1WhBvJmjI5 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 28, 2019

She was an in-game host for New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, according to WDSU.

McCord worked as a sports reporter for NBC affiliate, WDSU, in New Orleans. She also did freelance work Cox Sports TV, ESPN3, and WDSU-TV.