Cardi B wardrobe malfunction while kissing Offset at Billboard awards: Rapper hits out in nude Instagram video

Cardi B had a huge night at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards but even with six wins and 21 nominations, it seems no one can stop talking about an apparent wardrobe malfunction that went down during a bit of PDA with her husband Offset.

After the event, a photo of Cardi and Offset began to circulate. In it, Offset is holding up Cardi’s leg as he tips her back for a kiss.

Unfortunately, Cardi’s tiny thong just didn’t cover much and when the Migos rapper leaned her back, Cardi flashed the world and it was caught in a photo.

That photo is quite NSFW and not suitable for publishing but it can be seen here.

As Cardi B’s wardrobe malfunction photo began to circulate, risque versions were apparently Photoshopped to make Cardi B’s ladybits look even more pronounced and the red carpet faux pas sent the multi-award winning rapper into a frenzy.

Cardie B posted and since deleted a response on Instagram.

That rant, also NSFW, can be seen here.

In her now-deleted rant, a fully nude Cardi B decided to give her fans a bit of a lesson on her anatomy with visuals.

“Y’all motherf**kers going around with this f**king picture photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh Cardi p***y, Cardi p***y,’” Cardi ranted in the nude video clip. “First of all, that ain’t my p***y. My p***y right here. This where I birthed my daughter from.”

Cardi then demonstrated where on her body her vagina is located.

‘This right here, the part that shows when I go like this,” she said while lifting her leg into a similar position as it was held by Offset in the photo.

“That’s just my a**. You know when you got a fat a**. That s**t gets fat right here. This the part right here, this the part that gives the d**k comfort. Know what I’m saying? This the part when you go like this, in and out, that’s what this n***a feel. That’s my a**.”

Still not done ranting about the Billboard Music Awards wardrobe malfunction, Cardi B continued.

“Y’all want to look at my p***y so bad? You should’ve went to see me when I was a motherf**king stripper and I was promoting myself like, ‘Come see me.’ Now, too bad!”

Offset even made an appearance in Cardi B’s reaction video that was filmed while she was changing outfits during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

With the camera still rolling, the Migos rapper walked into the changing room, saw that Cardi was mid-video, stopped, and retreated back out the door again.