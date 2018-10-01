Cardi B surrenders to police over alleged involvement in strip club attack

Cardi B turned herself in to police on Monday morning due to her alleged involvement in a strip club attack back in August. She was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors before having her mugshot and fingerprints taken.

A fight broke out when the Bodak Yellow rapper was at the Angels strip club to watch the Migos perform back in August. It is alleged that Cardi B ordered her entourage to attack two bartenders working at the strip club after seeing them face-to-face.

According to a TMZ report, the bartenders in question are sisters, Jade and Baddie Gi. The reported reason for Cardi B’s attack is based on her belief that Jade was having an affair with Offset.

Cardi B turns herself into police for allegedly ordering an attack on 2 bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Queens NY. pic.twitter.com/YdtWjXU1a4 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 1, 2018

The report states that the women were injured during the altercation but refused medical assistance. The Bronx rapper is seen in a video published by TMZ turning herself into police.

The 25-year-old was charged with assault and reckless endangerment for her alleged role in the incident. However, those close to Cardi aren’t admitting that it has anything to do with rumors that Offset might be cheating with one of the women.

According to a report, a source close to Cardi B claims that the strip club attack was not planned and was in response to someone throwing a drink.

Cardi B and Offset began dating early in 2017 and she married the Southern rapper secretly in September of that year. They share a daughter, Kulture Kairi, who was born in July 2018.

Cardi B is expected to appear in court in coming weeks to face the charges against her.