Cardi B indicted by grand jury, charges upgraded to felonies stemming from strip club brawl

Cardi B is still topping music charts and taking home trophies for her latest album but that won’t protect her from the law.

The Money rapper was just indicted for her alleged role in a brawl that took place last summer at the Angels Strip Club in Queens.

The fight is said to have broken out because Cardi believed that a bartender — one of two sisters who worked at the club, known as Jade and Baddie Gi — was having an affair with her husband, Offset.

Initially, Cardi B was facing misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges related to that brawl but the charges have now been upgraded to felonies.

Details regarding the charges against Cardi B are still officially sealed and will be revealed at her hearing on Tuesday.

However, TMZ reports there are 14 charges in total including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, as well as charges of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

It’s not clear how much time Cardi faces behind bars if she is found guilty of the charges resulting from her alleged part in the August 2018 brawl.

This comes after Cardi rejected a plea deal back in April that would have had her plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge. Upon rejecting the plea deal, the case was handed over to the grand jury with the option to add more charges.

The two sisters have been granted a protection order.

It was reported that the fight broke out after Cardi confronted one of the sisters. That argument allegedly escalated to the point where bottles and chairs were reportedly being thrown.

Cardi B’s attorney has stated that there were no injuries resulting from the strip club fight. However, the two women both reportedly claim they were injured.