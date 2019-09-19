Cardi B denies Tekashi 6ix9ine’s claim that she is a member of the Trey Nine Gangsta Bloods

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been busy pointing fingers. First, he named Jim Jones as a member of the Trey Nine Gangsta Bloods. Then, he said Cardi B was affiliated with the gang as well.

The problem is, Cardi B heard about Tekashi’s claim and quickly denied it. While she did confess to being a part of a Bloods gang, she made it clear in a now-deleted tweet that she is not a part of that specific one.

“You just said it yourself… Brim not 9 Trey. I never been 9 trey or associated with them,” Cardi wrote.

However, TMZ pointed out the discrepancy between what Cardi B said about her gang affiliation and what her rep said, that she wasn’t gang affiliated at all.

It’s not really clear how or why Cardi B’s name came up during Tekashi’s questioning. It was said that he was asked if he used his gang affiliates in projects, copying “Cardi B’s blueprint.” To that, he said no.

During the cross-examination, defense attorney Alex Huot asked Tekashi, “You knew Cardi B was a Blood?”

To that, he answered, “Yes.”

It’s no secret that Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has been cooperating with the feds in order to get his sentence reduced in a case that could land him in prison for up to 47 years. However, naming so many high profile players, some of which say they are not actually affiliated with his gang, can’t be wise.

Cardi B’s affiliation with the Bloods is no secret though. In a GQ profile from last year, she admitted to having an affiliation with the gang.

“When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of”—agonizing, cliff-diver pause—”Bloods. I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did.”