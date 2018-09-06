Cardi B at New York Fashion Week: Rapper stuns in black dress and joins Tom Hanks, Anna Wintour, at Tom Ford show

Cardi B gave birth to her daughter Kulture just two months ago, but you wouldn’t be able to tell based on her New York Fashion Week appearance this week.

Cardi B stunned everyone when she showed up for Tom Ford’s opening show in a black dress, stilettos, long statement earrings, and slick back hair.

She sat next to Anna Wintour, Tom Hanks, and other notable celebrities. As she herself said on Instagram, she has come a long way.

It has only been a few weeks since Cardi B announced she would no longer be joining Bruno Mars on his tour.

Recovering from the birth of her baby daughter Kulture has been tough for Cardi B, who reportedly suffered “unanticipated post-partum complications”.

It has not been revealed what those complications are, but they didn’t stop her looking incredible at New York Fashion Week.

Cardi B found success after appearing on Love and Hip Hop, making a name for herself with her music and her quirky personality, which captured the hearts of audiences around the world.

Now, she’s making music with some of the biggest names in the music industry.