Candice Swanepoel says she wants to be as ‘naked as possible’ this summer

Candice Swanepoel has revealed her goal for the summer — to be as naked as possible!

The Victori’as Secret model posted a photo on her Instagram of herself standing topless on a beach with just a sarong around her waist. The caption reads, “Summer plans…To be as free,naked and tan as possible on any/all beaches.”

One fan wrote, “I support you in this!” while another joked, “I mean yeah if I looked like that I’d always be naked too.” The photo comes two days after she posted a string of images showing her enjoying herself at Disneyland Paris.

The South African supermodel, who became a Victoria’s Secret model back in 2003, has recently been focused on growing her swimwear brand TropicofC, and working as a patron for non-profit organisation Mothers2Mothers which helps mothers living with HIV in Africa.

Candice has also been busy raising her two sons, Ariel and Anaca, with husband Hermann Nicoli. Last year the 30-year-old returned to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk just five months after giving birth to Ariel in June.

At the time, she told how motherhood had “changed everything” for her. She said in an interview, “I appreciate things I would have overlooked before. I mean, just sitting and getting glammed on is such a nice experience, I would never say, ‘Are we done?’ now!”

Earlier this year it was revealed Candice — who has been one of the world’s highest-paid models every year since 2010, according to Forbes — has new representation after signing with the Creative Artists Agency.