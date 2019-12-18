Candice Patton: Who is actress called out by JR Smith’s wife over alleged affair? [VIDEO]

Jewell Harris, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, J. R. Smith, appears to have confirmed the rumors of infidelity surrounding her husband and actress Candice Patton.

On Instagram, Harris posted an emotional video where she explains that after speaking to her father, she is going to pray. Looking visibly distressed, she alone in her car while wearing a cap with the words “I love you,” she prays for both her husband and The Flash actress Candice Patton.

In the 10 minute video, she specifically refers to Patton when she states, “We are all hurting. Everybody is hurting… and I pray lord father God for Candice that you please just mend her heart, for her to go out here and sneak a married man. I pray you give her grace and mercy.”

So who is Candice Patton?

Candice Patton, a 34-year-old actress, is best known for playing Iris West-Allen in The Flash on the CW, along with recurring appearances in comedy-drama The Game. She has also made appearances in Entourage, One Tree Hill, Grey’s Anatomy, and CSI: Miami.

Born in Mississippi in June 1985 but raised in Plano, Texas, Patton studied theater at Southern Methodist University in Dallas before moving to Los Angeles to begin her acting career. Her first acting job was in 2004 when she briefly joined the cast of soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Candice is devoted to her pet dog, who she regularly posts about online. Her pinned tweet states, humorously, that she is just working to give her “dog the backyard she deserves.” She also posts regular pics of herself and the moggy on Instagram.

i’m just trying to be successful enough to give my dog the backyard she deserves — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) December 4, 2017

This being the dog that caused all the fuss regarding a possible affair after Smith posted a now-deleted video featuring the furry critter on his Instagram live story.

Patton has said in the past that she is a very private person who wishes to keep boundaries between herself and her fans. She said, “it’s important for me to have boundaries. I don’t want to share everything about my life with the public, and so I constantly battle with the line of engaging with fans and protecting myself and my mental health.”

She has also never been publicly linked romantically to anyone in Hollywood. She complained to Glamour in 2015 that “It’s so hard to meet people.”

Patton has not yet commented on the video or the rumors surrounding her relationship with Smith.