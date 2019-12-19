Home > People

Camila Cabello’s racist posts on tumblr: What did she say that prompted apology?

By
19th December 2019 9:20 AM ET
Singer Camila Cabello
Former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello accused of making racist comments. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Zumapress.

Señorita singer Camila Cabello took to Twitter and Instagram yesterday to apologize for some alleged racist comments she made in the past on Tumblr.

Cabello admitted in a message to her social media follows that she used language in the past that she is now “deeply ashamed of and will regret forever.”

“I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.” she wrote.

Cabello said she’s “grown” since she made the offensive comments and that she would never “intentionally hurt anyone.”

“As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past,” she wrote. “But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

She then promised to continue using her platform to “speak out about injustice and inequality.”

What did Camila say that prompted the apology?

Cabello did not reveal what she wrote online in the past that prompted her apology. However, some people on social media posted screenshots of some racially insensitive and offensive comments that the former Fifth Harmony singer allegedly posted on her old Tumblr accounts.

The offensive words she allegedly used included the “N” word and an offensive term used to refer to people of Asian descent.

Twitter reacts

Reactions on social media to the allegations remain mixed. Some fans said they accepted her apology and tried to excuse her by saying she was only 15 years old at the time.

Some Twitter users posted messages expressing love and support for the singer.

However, some insisted that she was old enough at 15 to understand the meaning and significance of the hurtful words she used.

Some of Camila’s critics argued that the posts showed her “real face” for the first time.