Camila Cabello’s racist posts on tumblr: What did she say that prompted apology?

Señorita singer Camila Cabello took to Twitter and Instagram yesterday to apologize for some alleged racist comments she made in the past on Tumblr.

Cabello admitted in a message to her social media follows that she used language in the past that she is now “deeply ashamed of and will regret forever.”

“I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.” she wrote.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

Cabello said she’s “grown” since she made the offensive comments and that she would never “intentionally hurt anyone.”

“As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past,” she wrote. “But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

She then promised to continue using her platform to “speak out about injustice and inequality.”

What did Camila say that prompted the apology?

Cabello did not reveal what she wrote online in the past that prompted her apology. However, some people on social media posted screenshots of some racially insensitive and offensive comments that the former Fifth Harmony singer allegedly posted on her old Tumblr accounts.

The offensive words she allegedly used included the “N” word and an offensive term used to refer to people of Asian descent.

Camila Cabello EXPOSED‼️ Her old Tumblr account shows racist posts that she shared. This is not the first time she’s been insensitively racist. Her boyfriend Shawn Mendes has also shown similar behavior in past racist tweets regarding black people. These two clowns are soulmates pic.twitter.com/FK2nrOtRY5 — 🛸💨🌎 (@zantiaco) December 19, 2019

If she wasn’t racist why was this posted on her tumblr??? Please enlighten me beloved pic.twitter.com/gkmztC13bx — Isa – MARIAH HAS 19 NUMBER ONES fan acc (@MariahsTats) December 18, 2019

Twitter reacts

Reactions on social media to the allegations remain mixed. Some fans said they accepted her apology and tried to excuse her by saying she was only 15 years old at the time.

okay @Camila_Cabello apologized. period. now can we just all move on and not look back into it again? the person apologized. i think we should do the same too. let’s not make this worse. — LiLi (@liligrande_) December 19, 2019

This trend of hating on Camila Cabello needs to end. She apologized, (just like every other artist who has been in the same situation) so how can you justify immediately forgiving them and not Camila? I’m not a fan, but even I can see that you guys are taking things too far. — k (@sorrybabyxx) December 19, 2019

She was 15 the last time she posted stuff and I wasn’t taught the significance until I was 15 too, we both grew up in the U.S.-It’s a systematic issue. now that she’s apologized let’s just focus on the system and being the change we want to see in the world. — Sav 🐉 (@stanvanarain) December 19, 2019

Some Twitter users posted messages expressing love and support for the singer.

#LatinAmericaLovesYouCamila forever and ever! We got your back! Love you @Camila_Cabello 💕 — 𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖑𝖆 𝕮𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖔 𝕬𝖗𝖌𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 (@CCabelloArg) December 19, 2019

However, some insisted that she was old enough at 15 to understand the meaning and significance of the hurtful words she used.

how are u uneducated at 15 ? you knew well what racism was lmao — みみちゃん (@teenypet) December 19, 2019

Since when age can be a reason to dodge responsibility. Hilarious.#CamilaCabello pic.twitter.com/OxH0FezLAd — Alicekiki7 (@Alicekiki7) December 19, 2019

Some of Camila’s critics argued that the posts showed her “real face” for the first time.