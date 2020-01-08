Cameron Diaz used a surrogate to have her baby rather than getting pregnant due to an issue many women face

The actress and her husband, Benji Madden, announced last week they were the proud parents of a baby girl. They did not reveal any details regarding their daughter, other than her name is Raddix Madden. Oh, and that the little one has captured the hearts of her famous parents.

Cameron and Benji have led an extremely private life since they wed in 2015. Their desire for life away from the Hollywood spotlight is why fans were unaware the couple was expecting. It is also the reason the public will not be privy to any details or photos of baby Raddix.

While the new parents are keeping quiet on the journey that led them to have Raddix in their lives, a source close to Benji and Cameron is reportedly talking. Us Weekly has a source that spilled all the juicy details regarding the couple’s journey to parenthood.

According to the insider, the actress tried for years to get pregnant. Despite marrying her rocker husband at the age of 42, Cameron was determined to have a baby with Benji.

After not getting pregnant the old-fashioned way, Cameron tried IVF, acupuncture, and supplements to help her get pregnant, the source shared with the weekly magazine.

The actress, like so many women, suffered fertility issues and was unable to conceive. She and Benji did not want to give up their dream of being parents, so they chose surrogacy. It is a choice many women, including celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Ellen Pompeo, have made to achieve their dreams of having children.

Fans should not expect Cameron Diaz to talk about her choice to use a surrogate any time soon. At some point, she may open up regarding the issue that plagues women daily. For now, though, Cameron and husband Benji Madden are enjoying their daughter, Raddix, and focusing on maintaining her privacy.