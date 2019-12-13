Bryson’s mom isn’t in jail according to Robert from 90 Day Fiance

Ever since Robert Springs and his adorable son Bryson debuted on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, there have been questions asking where is Bryson’s mom.

Robert has answered the question a few times now, letting fans of the TLC series know that he doesn’t know where Bryson’s mom went, but, still, the questions persist.

There have even been claims that Bryson’s mom is in jail and while it looks as though she likely has been to jail in the past, he says that’s not where she is now.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Robert was asked again to tell 90 Day Fiance fans where Bryson’s mom went and if she was in jail, and, again, he has answered. This time, Robert made it clear that Bryson’s mom is not in jail.

When asked about Bryson’s mom’s whereabouts, Robert wrote, “That’s a good question it’s like looking for Where’s Waldo she’s not in jail.”

During that same Q&A, Robert answered a couple more times, telling fans that Bryson’s mom is not in jail. As was said at the beginning of Season 7, she simply just isn’t around.

Robert also answered whether Bryson’s mom has a relationship with her mom, adult film star Diamond Foxxx, who has made a couple of appearances on 90 Day Fiance so far. The answer to that is that he doesn’t know if they have begun speaking again or not, but he said that the problems between mother and daughter “run deep.”

It looks like those rumors that Bryson’s mom may also be an adult film star aren’t true, though. When asked about whether she’s been making movies, Robert answered, “No never.”

Many 90 Day Fiance fans are still hoping that Bryson’s mom will pop up at some point and tell her side of why she left her son behind with his father.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.