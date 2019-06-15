Brittany Taylor arrested: Remy Ma accuser charged with assault, aggravated harassment

Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Brittany Taylor just can’t seem to stay out of fights. It wasn’t long ago that she claimed Remy Ma gave her a black eye — and now we’re learning that Brittany was arrested Friday night for allegedly putting her hands on another woman.

A brawl broke out at Brittany’s downtown Manhattan apartment when she and another woman began fighting inside her apartment, according to TMZ. Brittany is accused of scratching the woman, who tried to get away by jumping on an elevator and heading for the lobby.

Brittany Taylor wasn’t about to let the unnamed woman get away that easily though. She reportedly rode another elevator down and caught up with her victim on the ground floor before continuing to beat the woman down.

She was even accused of taking the other woman’s cell phone and throwing it at her, hitting her in the forehead before heading back to her apartment. When police arrived, that’s where they found her.

Ultimately, Brittany was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and aggravated harassment. She was released soon after without paying bail.

Brittany has a court date in July for the latest fight but the most interesting part in all of this is that now she is facing the same misdemeanor charges as Remy Ma, who she accuses of punching her in the eye back in April.