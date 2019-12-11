Britt McHenry accuses Fox News co-host George ‘Tyrus’ Murdoch of sexual harassment

Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Britt McHenry has accused co-host and former professional wrestler George ‘Tyrus’ Murdoch of sexual harassment. She also announced she’s suing the Fox News network.

The former ESPN personality is a commentator on the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation. Murdoch was working with her on the show UN-PC from 2018-2019 when the harassment allegedly occurred.

McHenry tweeted to her nearly a quarter of a million followers that she is “standing up for myself, for women and for what’s right.” She continued by saying she empathized with anyone who “has their story and evidence dismissed, doubted, and not believed.”

I am standing up for myself, for women and for what’s right. I have maintained the same allegations because the truth doesn’t change. I feel for any sexual harassment victim who has their story and evidence dismissed, doubted and not believed. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) December 10, 2019

McHenry has filed a lawsuit claiming that Murdoch, also known as Tyrus, sexually harassed her in 2018. She also claims the network ignored her concerns and swept her allegations under the carpet.

In the lawsuit, McHenry accuses Murdoch of sending her sexually suggestive text messages, including one which read, “I love ponytails and braids you look amazing and it’s a real turn-on not that you care but I love it.”

Murdoch allegedly continued the harassment with her in person, displaying “volatile and unpredictable behavior.”

The lawsuit also suggests that Fox News retaliated against McHenry for the allegations. She maintains that she has been sidelined by the network, which is offering her fewer job opportunities, fewer invites to appear on-air, and less marketing for her show UN-PC.

McHenry also argues that the two investigations conducted to look into the incidences lacked credibility.

Fox News has denied the allegations of sidelining McHenry and of not taking her concerns seriously. A written statement said, “McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated, and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation.”

A spokesperson said they expected all of McHenry’s claims to be dismissed. Murdoch’s lawyer has said that he vigorously denies the allegations and will fight the lawsuit.