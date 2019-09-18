Britney Spears’ father Jamie won’t face abuse charges over alleged grandson altercation: Kevin Federline responds

Britney Spears’ father Jamie won’t face criminal abuse charges over an alleged altercation with her son Sean Federline.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is not moving forward with child abuse charges against Jamie, it emerged today. A spokesperson revealed there was not sufficient evidence to prove Britney’s dad committed a criminal offense.

On August 25, Kevin Federline, Sean’s dad, filed a police report with allegations of abuse against his former father-in-law following a reported incident between the 14-year-old and Jamie that is said to have resulted in Britney taking her sons from Jamie’s home.

Through his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin gave a brief statement after filing the police report to explain his actions.

The statement claimed a disagreement occurred while Britney and her sons were visiting Jamie, which was then said to have led to a physical altercation that was witnessed by the singer and her and Kevin’s other son Jayden.

Even though Kevin credited his ex-wife for reportedly doing the right thing and leaving, it was claimed boys suffered trauma.

Kevin was immediately granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of Sean and 13-year-old Jayden. And while Jamie may have been cleared of all abuse charges, the restraining order remains in place.

Shortly after the news broke that no charges would be filed against Jamie, Kevin released a statement, again via his lawyer.

“It was not Kevin’s desire to see Britney’s father Jamie Spears be prosecuted. The police report that he initiated was only for the purpose of obtaining protection orders for the children, and those remain in place,” Kaplan shared with Page Six.

Jamie recently filed to be relieved of his responsibilities as his daughter’s conservator. He had reportedly been looking to take a step back from his duties because of health reasons.

The request was granted on Monday, September 10, with the singer’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, taking over the conservator duties temporarily until January 2020, per a judge’s order.

It has been a rough year for Britney Spears and her family, especially Jamie, who has endured severe health issues, with the latest drama only adding to an already challenging time in Britney’s life.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Neither Britney nor her father has spoken publicly regarding the child abuse allegations.