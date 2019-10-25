Briana Renee from Little Women: LA is engaged to boyfriend Tim Manning after messy divorce from Matt Grundhoffer

Former Little Women: LA star Briana Renee has announced that she is engaged to boyfriend Tim Manning.

The news came in an Instagram post where Renee wrote: “Soon I will be marrying my best friend, my greatest supporter, most incredible father, and my best jinx opponent @manning_and_son! I can hardly wait.. and I think our kids are just as excited”

Renee has had a tough time in recent years amid her split and divorce from Matt Grundhoffer. The couple filed for divorce in 2017 after three years of marriage and it finally ended this year after a nasty court battle.

Renee and Grundhoffer have one child from their marriage, Maverick Jax.

A lot of dirt was thrown in the divorce with reports that multiple cheating scandals and domestic abuse led to the end of their relationship.

It was also claimed that Renee left Little Women: LA partially because of the breakup, saying that she wanted to focus on herself and her two children. She has an older daughter named Leiana Manson from her previous marriage to Leif Manson.

Renee had starred on Little Women: LA as a key cast member but left before the seventh season in 2018.

“She decided to leave for the health of her mind, body and soul,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She wants to focus on her babies first and foremost and her music career.”

In January 2018, Renee released a music single titled Cage, which she told In Touch Weekly was her chance to “express who I really am and what I’m about.”

With her messy split from Grundhoffer behind her, Briana Renee seems happy and ready to move on in her life with her new love.

Tom Manning and Briana Renee celebrated their six-month anniversary when her divorce proceedings with Grundhoffer ended, with Renee saying she had “found my ‘one’”, adding “thank God every single day for crossing our paths.”

Congratulations to Briana Renee on her new engagement and best wishes for a bright future!