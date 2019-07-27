Briana DeJesus doesn’t think Jenelle Evans will be back on Teen Mom 2

Since Jenelle Evans bid adieu to Teen Mom 2 earlier this year, some fans have wondered if MTV producers will change their minds and decide to bring her back. While Jenelle pretends she’s unbothered, the lack of income is a severe concern, as she is the only person in her family bringing in an income.

“As far as if anything has changed without her in terms of filming, nothing that I know of has been any different. Sadly I don’t think they’ll bring Jenelle back, at least not for the foreseeable future,” Briana told In Touch Weekly.

Jenelle Evans has been fired from Teen Mom 2 after her husband made it impossible for her to film. David Eason was banned from the show after a string of homophobic and transphobic slurs were posted on social media but refused to allow MTV access to see the children on camera.

Due to this, most of Jenelle’s episodes in the most recent season involved her traveling to meet someone (like Briana DeJesus) or FaceTiming the cast and crew. Earlier this year, MTV made it known that they were cutting her contract.

Jenelle’s also had a wild ride of legal troubles in 2019, including temporarily losing custody of her three children.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.