Brenda Jackson death: Dale Earnhardt Jr. pays emotional tribute to his mom

23rd April 2019 6:06 PM ET
Brenda Jackson
Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to mom Brenda Jackson’s death. Pic credit: JR Motorsports/Twitter

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has reacted to mom Brenda Jackson’s death with an emotional statement released on Twitter earlier today. In the message, he pays tribute to his mother who passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

Dale eulogizes his mother, saying he is happy that her suffering has ended and that she will live in their hearts forever.

“I’m glad her suffering has ended and she can be at peace. She would be in tears of happiness over the words of support and remembrance she’s been shown today,” the message reads. “Our family appreciates it as well. She will live in our hearts forever.”

Kelly Earnhardt Miller, Dale Jr.’s sister, who also works at JR Motorsports, released a touching message on Twitter, expressing gratitude that her mom was now beyond suffering and pain.

JR Motorsports, where Brenda worked with her children, Dale Jr. and Kelly, announced Brenda’s passing on Monday and posted a tribute shortly afterward.

Known for her wit, charisma and unparalleled ability to cut to the heart of any matter, Jackson became an instant favorite to her friends and colleagues at JR Motorsports when she joined the company as an accounting specialist in 2004. Her sarcastic musings and straightforward approach injected a brand of humor at JR Motorsports that became part of its fabric as it grew into a full-time NASCAR racing operation in 2006 and a championship-winning organization in 2014.

NASCAR and well-wishers also paid tribute after JR Motorsports and the family announced Brenda’s death.

Brenda’s father was the NASCAR fabricator Robert Gee who built cars for racing legends, including the NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Brenda Jackson married Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1972. The couple divorced after having two children, Dale Jr. and Kelley. In 1985, Jackson married Willie Jackson. Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a racing accident in February 2001 at the age of 49.

Besides Dale Jr. and his sister Kelly, Brenda Jackson is also survived by her husband Willie Jackson, her brothers Robert Gee and Jimmy Gee, her stepdaughter Meredith Davis, and several grandchildren, including Karsyn Elledge, Kennedy Elledge, Wyatt Miller, Callahan Davis, Claudia Davis, and Isla Rose Earnhardt.

