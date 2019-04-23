Brenda Jackson death: Dale Earnhardt Jr. pays emotional tribute to his mom

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has reacted to mom Brenda Jackson’s death with an emotional statement released on Twitter earlier today. In the message, he pays tribute to his mother who passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

Dale eulogizes his mother, saying he is happy that her suffering has ended and that she will live in their hearts forever.

“I’m glad her suffering has ended and she can be at peace. She would be in tears of happiness over the words of support and remembrance she’s been shown today,” the message reads. “Our family appreciates it as well. She will live in our hearts forever.”

I’m glad her suffering has ended and she can be at peace. She would be in tears of happiness over the words of support and remembrance she’s been shown today. Our family appreciates it as well. She will live in our hearts forever. https://t.co/ioFclazYhI — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 23, 2019

Kelly Earnhardt Miller, Dale Jr.’s sister, who also works at JR Motorsports, released a touching message on Twitter, expressing gratitude that her mom was now beyond suffering and pain.

My mom, my biggest advocate and my friend…at peace that she’s at peace. No more suffering & no more pain…made new in the arms of Jesus, reunited w/ones she loves & as a believer I’ll be reunited w/ her one day. Thank you to all that are offering your prayers, hugs & support. https://t.co/DTUiC4my8R — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) April 22, 2019

JR Motorsports, where Brenda worked with her children, Dale Jr. and Kelly, announced Brenda’s passing on Monday and posted a tribute shortly afterward.

Known for her wit, charisma and unparalleled ability to cut to the heart of any matter, Jackson became an instant favorite to her friends and colleagues at JR Motorsports when she joined the company as an accounting specialist in 2004. Her sarcastic musings and straightforward approach injected a brand of humor at JR Motorsports that became part of its fabric as it grew into a full-time NASCAR racing operation in 2006 and a championship-winning organization in 2014.

JRM mourns the passing of Brenda Jackson. Full Story ➡️ https://t.co/sG47xurzfO pic.twitter.com/vF7280ZRWP — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) April 22, 2019

Miss Brenda, we thank you for the all memories and the laughter. The office won’t be the same without you. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CtPxq6VNWH — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) April 22, 2019

NASCAR and well-wishers also paid tribute after JR Motorsports and the family announced Brenda’s death.

My heart breaks for @DaleJr @EarnhardtKelley and Miss Brenda’s entire family today. Please say a prayer for them, and give your loved ones a hug. https://t.co/7pQX2n3Dg4 — Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) April 22, 2019

Man, this tears me up! I'll never forget the time YRB and I go over to Dales to have a few and she just starts giving me the hardest time. We laughed, and then fast forward to Dale & Amys wedding where I got the pleasure to share a dance with her. Rest in peace love! https://t.co/qdcrZgp3WI — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 22, 2019

Miss Brenda was truly one of a kind. A wonderful lady. She brightened everyone’s day who crossed her path. Thinking of her and her family today. https://t.co/0EUTajJFUX — Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte) April 22, 2019

Our family is saddened by the passing of @DaleJr’s @EarnhardtKelley‘s mom, Brenda Jackson. A short tribute to a kind, wonderful woman who truly will be missed:https://t.co/NtJVipnvuD — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 23, 2019

Thinking of you my friend… I understand wanting peace for a suffering parent. I am so glad I knew Ms. Brenda. She could make me laugh/snort out loud at pretty much anything. Her smile, laughter and personality were infectious. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/voMUt75JF4 — DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) April 22, 2019

Brenda’s father was the NASCAR fabricator Robert Gee who built cars for racing legends, including the NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Brenda Jackson married Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1972. The couple divorced after having two children, Dale Jr. and Kelley. In 1985, Jackson married Willie Jackson. Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a racing accident in February 2001 at the age of 49.

Besides Dale Jr. and his sister Kelly, Brenda Jackson is also survived by her husband Willie Jackson, her brothers Robert Gee and Jimmy Gee, her stepdaughter Meredith Davis, and several grandchildren, including Karsyn Elledge, Kennedy Elledge, Wyatt Miller, Callahan Davis, Claudia Davis, and Isla Rose Earnhardt.