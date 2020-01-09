Brandon Landry on Undercover Boss: Who is Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar CEO?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

The Season 9 premiere of Undercover Boss featured Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar founder, owner, and CEO.

According to a synopsis of the series by CBS:

“Undercover Boss […] follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.”

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar CEO Landry and co-owner Brees went incognito to observe the workings of their expanding restaurant chain as part of efforts to improve upon their business operations.

Landry went undercover as a bespectacled and graying gentleman, while Brees visited a location disguised as a bearded gentleman with dark, shoulder-length hair.

Walk-On’s restaurants are located in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, and North Carolina. The business recently opened in new locations in Louisiana and Alabama.

Drew Brees looks unrecognizable on Undercover Boss Related posts you might like

The owners are planning to open in various locations in Arkansas, Texas, and Florida. They are also planning for expansion in North Carolina and Georgia.

The business recently introduced a program to help employees further their careers within the brand as a way to reduce employee turnover.

Who is Brandon Landry?

Brandon Landry is 40 years old. He is the founder, co-owner and CEO of Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar, a restaurant chain that opened its first location in Baton Rouge in 2003.

Landry founded Walk On’s with Jack Warner. Landry and Warner were walk-on basketball players at Louisiana State University in the 1990s.

It was during their years at LSU that they became friends and together conceived of Walk-On’s as a business idea. They started the business together in 2003 after they left LSU, but split up as partners in 2013. Rick Farell bought out Warner.

Drew Brees, a quarterback for the New Orleans Saints of the NFL, joined the business in 2015. Brees purchased 25 percent of Walk On’s Restaurant & Bistreaux.

Besides his responsibilities as CEO of Walk On’s, Landry is active in multiple community organizations in Baton Rouge. His prominent role and contributions to society in Baton Rouge have earned him many accolades and awards.

Undercover Boss airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.