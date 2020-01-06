Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech: Star joked about Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in Titanic and his own love life in Golden Globes speech [VIDEO]

Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor at last night’s Golden Globes for his role in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood was noted for two perfect zingers. First, he joked about co-star Leonardo DiCaprio’s appearance in the 1997 movie Titanic, and second, about his love life.

When thanking his co-star Leonardi di Caprio he called him an “all-star and a gent,” and then he quipped, “Still, I would have shared the raft.” It took the audience a few moments to get the reference, but a ripple of laughter then followed.

Pitt was, of course, referring to the scene in Titanic when Kate Winslet’s character Rose DeWitt Bukater could have saved Jack’s life (played by DiCaprio) from the icy waters by making room for him on the makeshift raft he insisted she climb upon. Some on Twitter appreciated this burgeoning bromance between the two Hollywood greats.

brad pitt telling leo he would have shared the raft in his golden globes speech. the only bromance ever needed. 🥺 #BradPitt #GoldenGlobes #LeonardoDiCaprio — 🌹Char🌹 (@charlotte_am6er) January 6, 2020

He also showed some deprecating humor while thanking his parents, who he stated were watching from home. He joked, “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating, and that would just be awkward.”

The camera cut to a laughing Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Pitt from 2000 until 2005. The two are reportedly on friendly terms. Of course, this is Hollywood, so there are always rumors of a possible reunion.

Jennifer Aniston watching her ex husband Brad Pitt winning a golden globe with happiness #goldenglobe pic.twitter.com/8RteHgeAUO — Brunito 🏊🏻‍♂️ (@brunobaretto) January 6, 2020

Pitt also gave his respect to the other men in his category: he said when he started out, “Pacino, Pesci, Hanks, Hopkins… were like Gods to me, all respect.” He, of course, also thanked director Quentin Tarantino and all associated with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Brad Pitt finished up by saying, “Hey, if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it.”