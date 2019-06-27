Brad Goreski, celebrity stylist, E! fashion correspondent, and staple on the red carpet, loves everything about fashion.

With summer underway, one of the most important fashion accessories is sunglasses and he has great tips on how to find the perfect shades for National Sunglasses Day on June 27.

He spoke with Monsters and Critics about the newest fashion trends for summer and fall and offered tips on how to find out how to choose the best sunglasses for you.

Goreski also mentioned why you should post photos of yourself and hashtag #SunglassSelfie #SunglassesDay #NationalSunglassesDay, what he likes to do for fun, what is his favorite event to cover, and more.

Brad Goreski, who originally hails from Canada, moved to California to study art history at the University of Southern California. He worked at Vogue and continues to contribute editorial work to many fashion publications.

He styles many celebrities including Kaley Cuoco and Jessica Alba and also stared in the Bravo docudrama It’s a Brad, Brad World.

2012 was a big year for Goreski as he was named the exclusive brand stylist for Kate Spade NY and released his memoir, Born to be Brad.

Goreski also joined Fashion Police on the E! Network in 2014.

He is known for his fun look, as well as his stylish eyewear, thus joining forces with the Vision Council. One of the best tips he has for people concerning choosing the perfect sunglasses involves the rule of opposites.

If you have a round face, try rectangle glasses, and if you have a more angular face, go round. He also emphasizes that there are sunglasses for every style and every budget.

National Sunglasses Day was created to remind people of the importance of protecting their eyes from harmful UV rays. Last year, this new holiday of sorts yielded more than one billion impressions and was a trending topic.

Perhaps the same may happen this year?

Brad Goreski can be seen on E! and learn more about National Sunglasses Day here.