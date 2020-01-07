Bonnaroo 2020: Nelly to perform Country Grammar in full

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Nelly will take the stage at Bonnaroo 2020 in June for a full-album performance of his hit debut studio album Country Grammar.

The St. Louis rapper is set to hit the stage on Saturday, June 13, in Manchester, Tennessee, with a special nostalgic treat for fans. He will perform Country Grammar in its entirety on the third night of the festival.

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place from June 11 to June 14.

The lineup for Bonnaroo 2020 also includes Lizzo, who headlines the festival on June 13, the same day that Nelly performs Country Grammar.

According to Vibe, the lineup also includes Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby, Flume, Oysterhead, and Tenacious D.

Miley Cyrus, Tool, Tame Impala, Lana Del Ray, Vampire Weekend, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and Seven Lions are also part of the stellar lineup for the festival, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The announcement of Nelly’s performance has caused wild jubilation on Twitter. Country Grammar has been trending on Twitter, with fans sharing tweets to express their joy.

Judging from the tweets, Nelly’s performance promises to be a major crowd puller this summer.

Some fans who first thought that Nelly would only perform the Country Grammar single from the album couldn’t contain their joy when they learned that the St. Louis native would be performing the entire album.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Let's see what's trending today…Country Grammar? Nelly? Oh I gotta practice, hollup.. pic.twitter.com/NW3Y9sBkTW — 🔦OG Bobby Light🔦 (@tvkenotes) January 7, 2020

.@Nelly_Mo performing ‘Country Grammar’ at @Bonnaroo is going to be the Middle School dance you always dreamed of. pic.twitter.com/9eC3SNbXeY — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) January 7, 2020

Nelly about to have us all shaking tail feathers like it’s 2000 with that Country Grammar set at Bonnaroo this year pic.twitter.com/cQuMxmmS3a — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) January 7, 2020

These kids really think Country Grammar is just a single song and don’t realize it’s an entire album. Me and Nelly are too old for this shit 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rXHlxJ6g2l — Koda🤦🏾‍♂️ (@koduhhhh) January 7, 2020

People thinking Country Grammar is one song pic.twitter.com/yOd4JqLXtW — Skynet (@skynetesq) January 7, 2020

Nelly released Country Grammar on June 27, 2000.

The performance of the album at Bonnaroo 2020 will, therefore, coincide with the 20th anniversary of the release of the smash rap album which featured dance floor hits such as Ride Wit Me, E.I. Batter up, and Country Grammar (Hot S***).

Country Grammar sold more than 10 million copies and, according to Forbes, it was certified diamond by the RIAA in 2016.