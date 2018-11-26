Bollywood star Neha Sharma is pursuing 2019 fitness goals in intense workout video

Bollywood star and social media darling, Neha Sharma, posted an Instagram video showing some seriously intense work toward her fitness goals for 2019 while filming Hera Pheri 3.

Sharma is riding a wave of success after appearances in Tum Bin 2 and Solo. While Sharma has spent more time focused on her modeling career and work as a brand spokesperson lately, she has not walked away from the big screen by a long shot, and she has not stopped some of the most intense workouts in the business.

Keeping fit

Sharma has always been known for her looks, but not just having a pretty face, she has always been viewed as a total package. Her ability to reinvent her body by changing her weight, muscle tone, and general appearance has always been one of her strong suits.

As such, maintaining a highly challenging fitness regimen is a staple of her daily life, and it is hard to argue that it hasn’t paid off for her, particularly now that she is modeling so much.

Keeping tight and toned

Sharma has always been known for some of the best abs in Bollywood, and her latest workout video focuses on that aspect of her workouts. Sharma keeps her tummy tight and toned by performing a variety of exercises that focus on that area, rather than just one or two.

That is similar to the approach she takes to the entirety of her workout program in general – give it a try, and if it works then keep on doing it!

Push through the pain

Even when Neha looks like she can’t do one more lift, much less one more set, she keeps pushing through the pain!

Neha Sharma has said in many of her previous workout videos that if you want something, you have to focus and keep going until you reach your goal. That sounds like good advice for all aspects of life.