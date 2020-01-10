Bobby Shmurda jail photo surfaces ahead of 2020 release date

Bobby Shmurda surfaced in another jail photo amid reports that his release date is near.

The 25-year-old rapper was arrested in 2014 on several gang charges under the RICO act shortly after releasing his hit record Hot Ni**a. He was sentenced in 2016 to five years with two years already served.

Shmurda managed to stay relevant in Hip Hop culture despite his incarceration with a loyal fanbase, interviews, and a few music releases. He featured on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s record STOOPID.

6ix9ine, a fellow NY resident rapper, has since been incarcerated but is also scheduled to be released in 2020.

Bobby Shmurda appears in prison photo

The Shmurda She Wrote rapper appears in an undated photo with GS9 Lefty Loc and his three female companions in the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Shmurda’s friend Lefty Loc revealed on Instagram that he brought over female companions for the 4-hour visit after the incarcerated rapper complained about the lack of female company in the Clinton Correctional Facility where he spent the last five years.

The 25-year-old rapper posted the photos on his official Instagram page, telling his fans to prepare for his release.

When does Bobby Shmurda get out of prison?

According to the NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Shmurda has a parole hearing in August 2020, with a conditional release date set for December 11, 2020.

This gives the rapper enough time to drop some new music before the end of the year.

How will Hip Hop respond to Bobby Shmurda and 6ix9ine in 2020?

6ix9ine is reportedly scheduled to be released in November 2020. However, it is unclear whether he will enter a witness protection program or be able to resume his music career without many producers or rappers clamoring to work with him.

Shmurda, on the other hand, has been embraced by the Hip Hop community with The Migos stating their desire to collaborate with the currently incarcerated rapper.

Gumma producer Pi’erre Bourne also expressed a desire to collaborate with Bobby upon his release.