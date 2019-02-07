Bob Massi cause of death: TV lawyer had been battling cancer

Bob Massi, longtime TV lawyer passed away on Wednesday. Pic credit: Fox News/YouTube.

Television personality Bob Massi, who hosted Bob Massi is The Property Man for three seasons on Fox Business Network died on Wednesday. The reported cause of death was cancer.

The 67-year-old had a long battle with a form of cancer that was not specified in a statement released by his family.

Many fans have paid tribute to the TV lawyer along with colleagues over at FOX. His fellow FOX News colleagues stated that his death came as a surprise.

Just heard about Bob Massi’s passing this AM. Whether you knew or didn’t know him, Vegas lost an icon today. So helpful to me and my colleagues on so many stories. He always returned calls and went out of his way to offer help when asked. I, and so many others, will miss you Bob! — Jon Castagnino (@JonCastagnino) February 6, 2019

Just received heartbreaking news that a member of our @FOX5Vegas has passed away. Shocked to learn that Vegas legal expert Bob Massi died this morning.

Bob was not only a contributor but an incredibly kind and wonderful man. Always so sweet to everyone, he'll truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/asSmC3q4cJ — RACHEL SMITH (@RACHELFOX5) February 6, 2019

Heartbroken. Bob Massi was a true friend, as real as it gets. One of the brightest and funniest people to walk into the FOX5 studio. Cared about everyone he met. Gave great advice. I’ll miss talking to him about life. https://t.co/2Iv0JML6hs — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) February 6, 2019

Massi worked as a courtroom lawyer for almost 30 years while acting as a TV lawyer for more than two decades. His reported on several high-profile cases including the Michael Jackson trial, OJ Simpson murder case and Scott Peterson trial.

Bob Massi’s career began in the ’80s, giving legal advice on KLAS-TV. He built a successful career on the Fox network since 1996, appearing on Fox & Friends and other news segments giving legal advice on a variety of issues.

It is unclear how long Massi suffered from cancer prior to his untimely death — only that it was an “extended battle.”

Massi ran a law firm in Nevada and graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law in Texas.

Bob Massi is survived by his wife Lynne and three children Dominic, Robert and Genna. The 67-year-old lawyer also had two brothers and six grandchildren.