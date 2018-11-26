Blvd Quick dead at 25: Baton Rouge rapper killed near his home

Rapper Ashton Wells, better known as Blvd Quick, was killed near his apartment complex on Monday. The 25-year-old, from Baton Rouge, was a Gee Money and Fredo Bang affiliate. He also reportedly had a feud with rapper NBA Youngboy.

Blvd Quick was found dead just after midnight on Sunday near his Lakeside Villa Apartments buildings, according to The Advocate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local police had not named any suspects at the time of this report. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Blvd Quick was active on his Instagram account promoting a new song with Fredo Bang the day before his fatal shooting. The music video was released a couple of hours before his death.

Gee Money, who famously had a feud with NBA Youngboy, was shot and killed in Baton Rouge in September 2017 last year. It is unclear at this point whether Blvd Quick’s shooting is related to Gee Money’s homicide.

Tribute to Blvd Quick have been pouring in from fans. His recent music video Slept On has garnered over 100,000 views in the last 24 hours.

Last week he left a tribute to his late friend Gee Money. Blvd Quick did not have any children.