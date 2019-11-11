Blake Shelton at PCAs: What did he say in his acceptance speech?

Blake Shelton won the award for Country Artist of 2019 at the E! People’s Choice Awards (PCAs) which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Shelton’s award was announced much later in the night. During his acceptance speech, he said he was the last person at his table to be honored with an award. He said he was happy to have won the award because Euphoria star Zendaya began making fun of him after everyone else at the table had won an award and he was the only one who hadn’t been honored that night.

“I’m really glad I won this because I was the only person at my table who hasn’t won anything tonight, and it was starting to get a little bit embarrassing,” Shelton said.

“Zendaya was making fun of me earlier,” he added.

Blake shared a table with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, singer and actress Zendaya, and the late-night show host Jimmy Fallon.

Gwen Stefani won the Fashion Icon Award, while Zendaya won the award for Drama TV Star of 2019 for her role as Rue Bennett on HBO’s Euphoria. She also won the award for Female Movie Star of 2019 for her role in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Jimmy Fallon won the award for Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 for his work on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During her acceptance speech, Stefani said she loved Shelton.

“I love you, Blake Shelton. You’re a babe,” she said.

During his acceptance speech, Shelton also gave a shout out to Stefani. He first thanked Pink for saying a curse word that was bleeped out in the live broadcast.

“Now I know we can cuss on this show,” he said.

He then went on to give a shout out to his girlfriend, Stefani, saying, “I want to say: Gwen Stefani, I love the s*** out of you.”

Shelton’s cursing was also bleeped out in the broadcast.

Here is Blake Shelton’s full speech:

Stefani and Shelton met on The Voice in April 2014 when she joined the show as a judge. Shelton and Miranda Lambert filed for divorce in July 2015, while Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage.

Stefani and Shelton made their relationship official in November 2015 after E! News obtained photos of the couple engaging in PDA at a Halloween party in Studio City, California.

The couple made their red carpet debut in February 2016 at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been the subject of recurring wedding rumors since 2016.