Black Jezuss shot: Rapper is reportedly ‘brain dead’ and on life support

Chicago rapper Black Jezuss was reportedly shot yesterday and unconfirmed reports state that he is on life support. Trippie Redd revealed on his Instagram that the rapper is brain dead following the shooting with the following caption.

“Tired of losing everyone & everything I love. Pray for my brother he brain dead on life support @blackjezuss_.”

It is unclear whether the rapper has been pronounced dead following numerous shootings in Chicago on Monday and over the weekend.

Without a real name, there is no official report citing the Black Jezuss moniker in a shooting.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, there were 15 shootings and three fatalities on Monday in Chicago.

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday in West Englewood. Earl Taylor, 23 suffered a gunshot wound to the head in a drive-by shooting and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

According to his Soundcloud profile, Black Jezuss was raised on the Eastside of Chicago. He is best known for his collaborations with Trippie Redd – particularly the hit record Stoves on 14th.

The Chicago rapper mentioned in an interview that Chief Keef inspired him to begin a rap career.

Black Jezuss was last active on his Instagram account five days ago. The rapper posted a music video collaboration with Trippie Redd for their song Stomp.