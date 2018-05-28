Blac Chyna: Why she stands no chance to win ‘KUWTK’ Kardashian lawsuit over reality show loss

Blac Chyna has filed several lawsuits against the Kardashians, but she has yet to find one that actually sees her potentially winning a case.

This time seems no different, with TMZ revealing that the former stripper is now suing the family for being the reason behind the cancelation of her reality show with ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian, titled Rob & Chyna.

The mother-of-two reportedly openly claims in her court documents that the Kardashians had allegedly threatened to cancel their own family show if the E! network was to grant Chyna her wishes to be given a second series.

According to Blac, a second season WAS going to happen since the ratings for the week-on-week analytic feedback was exceptionally strong.

In fact, Blac Chyna claims that her ratings were much higher than the ones Kim and her famous siblings are known to receive per episode on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

If that were the case, it would have given the socialite all the more reason to believe Rob’s family had hatched out a plan to sabotage the chances of Chyna returning to reality television under the same network as the famous clan.

The Kardashians, of course, have argued that Rob had already broken up with Chyna at the time a second series was said to have been discussed, so it seems unlikely that the lawsuit Blac has reportedly now filed can stand a chance in court.

As reports have claimed, Rob Kardashian had a very nasty breakup with Blac Chyna last month, accusing the former exotic dancer of cheating on him with multiple guys and infamously claiming that she helped herself to his credit card and supposedly swiped it to treat herself to endless gifts.

It was revealed last year that Rob is paying his baby’s mother a whopping $20,000 a month in child support. From what’s been reported, Blac Chyna is hoping to double the amount by the end of the year.