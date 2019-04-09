Billie Lee on Vanderpump Rules before surgery: See what she looked like as a little boy!

Billie Lee has been on Vanderpump Rules since last season. She is a transgender woman and currently works at SUR. It appeared that she would get along with the group of already established cast members but this season has been hard on her.

During a blowout with some of her cast members, Billie Lee schooled them on what “cis privilege” means. There has been a lot more interest in her this season of the show and her life prior to reality television.

What did Billie Lee look like before her transition?

Born and raised as a boy, Billie Lee looked like a boy. Unfortunately, growing up in a Midwestern town didn’t do her any favors. There were a lot of ups and downs as a child, including being misdiagnosed and bouts of sadness that affected her.

She later found out she was transgender after feeling more feminine than a boy “should.” Now, she looks and feels like the woman she was born to be.

What is Billie Lee up to now?

Currently, Billie Lee is working as a transgender activist. She has been vocal about her situation and helps to fight for equal rights.

Viewers can follow her on social media via Instagram and Twitter, or even subscribe to her blog for updates.

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.