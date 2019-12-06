Home > People

Billie Eilish’s ‘meat dress’ comments get her cancelled by Lady Gaga fans

6th December 2019 1:52 PM ET
Singer Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish is under fire after she reacted to a question about Lady Gaga’s meat dress. Pic credit: Variety/YouTube.

Billie Eilish was targeted by outraged Lady Gaga’s fans who wanted to “cancel” her after seeing a video that appeared to show the 17-year-old disparaging the meat dress that Gaga wore to the MTV Awards in 2010.

The video shows Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, talking about the Grammys in an interview with Variety.

In the interview, Eilish was asked what she felt about receiving six Grammy nominations. She said it was a great honor and that she grew up watching the Grammys.

She added that she used to pass judgment on the dresses that female celebs wore at award ceremonies and barely paid attention to the music.

When Finneas asked about Gaga’s meat dress, Eilish said, “Yiiikes!”

Backlash on Twitter

Eilish suffered an immediate backlash on Twitter after Gaga fans interpreted her exclamation as a negative reaction to Gaga’s meat dress.

The hashtag #BillieEilishIsOverParty began trending on Twitter as fans rushed to Gaga’s defense.

Some Gaga fans accused Eilish of not appreciation Gaga’s contribution to her success as a pop star. Others said it was strange that someone who considered herself weird could not appreciate another weird celebrity.

Others pointed out that Eilish and her brother were mistaken that Gaga wore the meat dress at the Grammy Awards. Gaga wore the dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gaga also said she wore it to make a statement about discrimination against LGBTQ people.

However, Eilish fans also took to Twitter to counter the backlash from Gaga’s fans. Eilish fans accused Gaga’s supporters of “trying to cancel a 17-year-old girl for saying she doesn’t like a dress.”

Others defended Eilish, saying that her reaction was understandable because she is vegan.

The latest incident comes a week after Eilish came under fire from Van Halen fans after a video clip of a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! showed her admitting she did not know the ’80s rock band, Van Halen.

In the interview, Kimmel asked Eilish about top singers and bands from the ’80s. He asked if Eilish knew Madonna, and she said she did, but when Kimmel asked her to mention a member of Van Halen, she had no idea what Kimmel was talking about.