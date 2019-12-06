Billie Eilish’s ‘meat dress’ comments get her cancelled by Lady Gaga fans

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Billie Eilish was targeted by outraged Lady Gaga’s fans who wanted to “cancel” her after seeing a video that appeared to show the 17-year-old disparaging the meat dress that Gaga wore to the MTV Awards in 2010.

The video shows Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, talking about the Grammys in an interview with Variety.

In the interview, Eilish was asked what she felt about receiving six Grammy nominations. She said it was a great honor and that she grew up watching the Grammys.

She added that she used to pass judgment on the dresses that female celebs wore at award ceremonies and barely paid attention to the music.

When Finneas asked about Gaga’s meat dress, Eilish said, “Yiiikes!”

Backlash on Twitter

Eilish suffered an immediate backlash on Twitter after Gaga fans interpreted her exclamation as a negative reaction to Gaga’s meat dress.

The hashtag #BillieEilishIsOverParty began trending on Twitter as fans rushed to Gaga’s defense.

Some Gaga fans accused Eilish of not appreciation Gaga’s contribution to her success as a pop star. Others said it was strange that someone who considered herself weird could not appreciate another weird celebrity.

Others pointed out that Eilish and her brother were mistaken that Gaga wore the meat dress at the Grammy Awards. Gaga wore the dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gaga also said she wore it to make a statement about discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Did she say yikes to the meat dress? BULLY EYELASH CANCELLED — 🪐 (@lucozadeboi) December 5, 2019

LADY GAGA paved the way for these "weird" wannabe new female artists, gone through so much in her career, and fought for her art to be seen, for her message to be heard, she was betrayed, sexually assaulted, boycotted, bullied by the media just to be disrespected by this idiot ? pic.twitter.com/TC5Gnb4LTU — Monster shallow (Fan Account) (@MonsterShallow) December 6, 2019

What's going on with this girl. Joking about gaga when she doesn't know what a fashion icon is? Guuurl the meat dress was more iconic than your career's going to be and that's on periodT. You just join the game and u r already starting joking about someone that is a legend? — how to disappear (@davidftgaga_) December 5, 2019

However, Eilish fans also took to Twitter to counter the backlash from Gaga’s fans. Eilish fans accused Gaga’s supporters of “trying to cancel a 17-year-old girl for saying she doesn’t like a dress.”

Others defended Eilish, saying that her reaction was understandable because she is vegan.

Y'all really attacking Billie for calling THIS ugly. It IS ew like wtf. also it was 9 years ago Haha stand pls get over it #BillieEilishisoverparty #billieelishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/QhHrnEvsVH — Chelsea 🌻 (@youngjaebeomOT7) December 6, 2019

Dude I've been a Gaga fan since the beginning. & even I'm not mad at Billie Eilish. Y'all are just sad for trying to cancel a 17 year old VEGAN for her own opinions/beliefs. Like you think Gaga was bothered by all the opinions back then, let alone now?#BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/dWXOn7aPa3 — Cheyenne 🥑 (@really_cheyenne) December 6, 2019

y’all sitting here on twitter dragging a 17 year old for having an opinion ? go get a life #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/kMIYyEzgoX — adriana 101 (@iihadadream) December 6, 2019

The latest incident comes a week after Eilish came under fire from Van Halen fans after a video clip of a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! showed her admitting she did not know the ’80s rock band, Van Halen.

In the interview, Kimmel asked Eilish about top singers and bands from the ’80s. He asked if Eilish knew Madonna, and she said she did, but when Kimmel asked her to mention a member of Van Halen, she had no idea what Kimmel was talking about.