Bill Macy death: Tributes pour in after Maude actor dies at age 97

Bill Macy, an actor best known for playing Walter Findlay in the 70s comedy series Maude, has reportedly passed away.

His death was confirmed online by friends of the actor and his wife, Samantha Harper.

RIP.Actor Bill Macy passed away at 7:13pm Thursday October 17th, per his wife Samantha.Born Wolf Martin GarberMay… Posted by Jayne Osborne on Thursday, October 17, 2019

According to Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast! official Twitter page, Bill Macy died on October 17 at age 97.

Frank Santopadre, the podcast’s co-host wrote, a tribute to Bill Macy, who appeared on the podcast twice:

“Farewell to our friend and two-time podcast guest, the irrepressible and irresistible Bill Macy. Gil, Dara and I genuinely loved the guy. Condolences to his wonderful and supportive wife Samantha.”

Farewell to our friend and two-time podcast guest, the irrepressible and irresistible Bill Macy. Gil, Dara and I genuinely loved the guy. Condolences to his wonderful and supportive wife Samantha. 💕 https://t.co/PdyHN0NIGF — Frank Santopadre (@Franksantopadre) October 18, 2019

Actor Larry Storch posted a message on his Facebook page, offering his condolences to Bill’s wife Samantha:

Bill Macy’s career spanned four decades and he made over 70 appearances on television series and in films before retiring at 90.

Some of his notable credits include Oh! Calcutta!, Death at Love House, Seinfeld, The Producers, and many more. Macy was married to Samantha Harper, who is also an actor.

An official cause of death has not been revealed as many fans pay tribute to the late actor.

We just sent a fruit basket to Samantha. Bill Macy was a man. pic.twitter.com/Mdfk8g6ODH — Richard Nixon (@NixonRumpusRoom) October 18, 2019

A sad farewell to Bill Macy pic.twitter.com/TJIsZZ8tFR — James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) October 18, 2019

Sad goodbye to Bill Macy – “ Looks like God finally got you Walter “ so sad when these old stars pass away @RickGComedy @hinshaw_steven pic.twitter.com/j7E6Bbk2sC — Cat Church (@CatVictory) October 18, 2019

Due to his name, Bill Macy is often confused with William H. Macy, who is an actor and husband of Felicity Huffman. Macy changed his professional name to Bill to avoid confusion.

Macy was from Massachusetts and reportedly worked as a taxi driver before becoming an actor. According to his IMDb page, he was previously married to Judith Janus. His last actor credit is for the TV series Hawthorn.

In one of his last interviews, Bill Macy discussed his Maude character Walter’s drinking problem and a scene where he hits his co-star and the emotional impact the role had on him.

He starred alongside the late Beatrice Arthur, who played Maude Findlay in the 70s hit series. Bill Macy is survived by his wife, Samantha.