Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson dating rumors: What happened to Maggie Carey and Hayden Christensen?

23rd December 2019 9:41 AM ET
Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson co-starred in The To Do List. Pic credit: CBS Films

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have fueled dating rumors after they were spotted together at a Starbucks location in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Tulsa is Bill’s hometown and the two were spending time with Bill’s family, according to TMZ, which published a photo showing the former The To Do List co-stars together. Bill appears in the photo holding a cup of coffee with Rachel trailing behind, also holding a cup of coffee.

The report that Rachel was spending time with Bill’s family in Tulsa during the holiday season has sparked romance rumors. Fans are speculating it could mean that the two are taking their relationship to the next level.

This is not the first time that Bill, 41, and Rachel, 38, have been romantically linked. They were reportedly spotted together last month at a restaurant in Los Angeles. A photo emerged online showing Bill sitting at a table while reportedly on a dinner date with Rachel.

Fans have been reacting with excitement to the latest romance rumors on Twitter.

Some Twitter users recalled that the two co-starred in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List in which they shared a sex scene. The movie was written and directed by Bill’s ex-wife Maggie Carey. Maggie and Bill were still married at the time.

Bill later commented about having a sex scene with Rachel in a movie directed by his wife.

“We laughed a lot while we were making the movie,” he told Playboy, according to E! News. “During the sex scene I have with Rachel, Maggie said, ‘Um, I need you guys to f**k harder. Do you know what I mean? Rachel, you really need to ride him.'”

“The crew guys all said, ‘Man, your wife must really like you,'” Bill added.

What happened to Maggie Carey?

Maggie Carey and Bill Hader split in 2017 after they married in 2006. Hader filed for divorce in December 2017. The divorce was finalized in March 2018. The couple had three daughters together: 10-year-old Hannah, 7-year-old Harper, and 5-year-old Hayley.

Maggie has not been reported to be in a new relationship since she split from Bill.

What happened to Hayden Christensen?

Rachel Bilson also split from husband Hayden Christensen in 2017. The two share a daughter, 5-year-old Briar Rose,

The Blast reported that Bilson ended her relationship with Christensen after she discovered text messages between Christensen and his Little Italy co-star Emma Roberts.

Christensen and Bilson were seen having fun together with their daughter, Briar Rose, at the farmer’s market in Studio City in May 2019.

Christensen has also not been reported to be currently dating.