Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson dating rumors: What happened to Maggie Carey and Hayden Christensen?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have fueled dating rumors after they were spotted together at a Starbucks location in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Tulsa is Bill’s hometown and the two were spending time with Bill’s family, according to TMZ, which published a photo showing the former The To Do List co-stars together. Bill appears in the photo holding a cup of coffee with Rachel trailing behind, also holding a cup of coffee.

The report that Rachel was spending time with Bill’s family in Tulsa during the holiday season has sparked romance rumors. Fans are speculating it could mean that the two are taking their relationship to the next level.

This is not the first time that Bill, 41, and Rachel, 38, have been romantically linked. They were reportedly spotted together last month at a restaurant in Los Angeles. A photo emerged online showing Bill sitting at a table while reportedly on a dinner date with Rachel.

it’s this picture! he was apparently on a date with rachel bilson and some people thought people were taking pictures without his permission but he just happened to be there and someone saw it so🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nNFcoiDwzn — 𝐥𝐨𝐮🌿 | bill hader lovebot (@retrohader) November 4, 2019

Fans have been reacting with excitement to the latest romance rumors on Twitter.

Bill Hader becomes Tom Cruise on David Letterman: What is Deepfake and how does his face change? Related posts you might like

adam brody…hayden christensen…bill hader…rachel bilson i bow down to you QUEEN pic.twitter.com/7Li63LpnEZ — y (@hurleyybird) December 23, 2019

rachel bilson has dated adam brody and is now with bill hader???? i want what she has!!! https://t.co/Ew1wALqXXD — jennifer (@supercutmp3) December 22, 2019

rachel bilson was married to hayden christensen and now is dating bill hader thats the life i want — serena (@reddieonfilm) December 22, 2019

rachel bilson went from hayden christensen to bill hader, is everything ok at home? — ً (@yonIuna) December 23, 2019

Thinking about bill hader dating rachel bilson who was married to hayden christensen. my life is a circle — sydward squidward (@squid7000) December 22, 2019

Some Twitter users recalled that the two co-starred in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List in which they shared a sex scene. The movie was written and directed by Bill’s ex-wife Maggie Carey. Maggie and Bill were still married at the time.

i'm still finding bill hader and rachel bilson awkward cause his ex wife directed their love scene together in to do list pic.twitter.com/y6BF650Kbk — Normani's Payroll (@normanispayroll) December 22, 2019

People so shocked Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader are hooking up like they didn’t witness all that white hot chemistry in 2013’s masterpiece THE TO DO LIST — Meghan Kasel (@meghankasel) December 23, 2019

Bill later commented about having a sex scene with Rachel in a movie directed by his wife.

“We laughed a lot while we were making the movie,” he told Playboy, according to E! News. “During the sex scene I have with Rachel, Maggie said, ‘Um, I need you guys to f**k harder. Do you know what I mean? Rachel, you really need to ride him.'”

“The crew guys all said, ‘Man, your wife must really like you,'” Bill added.

What happened to Maggie Carey?

Maggie Carey and Bill Hader split in 2017 after they married in 2006. Hader filed for divorce in December 2017. The divorce was finalized in March 2018. The couple had three daughters together: 10-year-old Hannah, 7-year-old Harper, and 5-year-old Hayley.

Maggie has not been reported to be in a new relationship since she split from Bill.

What happened to Hayden Christensen?

Rachel Bilson also split from husband Hayden Christensen in 2017. The two share a daughter, 5-year-old Briar Rose,

The Blast reported that Bilson ended her relationship with Christensen after she discovered text messages between Christensen and his Little Italy co-star Emma Roberts.

Christensen and Bilson were seen having fun together with their daughter, Briar Rose, at the farmer’s market in Studio City in May 2019.

Christensen has also not been reported to be currently dating.