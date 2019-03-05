Bill Bailey death: Adult actor dies in Mexico hotel fall

Adult star Bill Bailey reportedly fell to his death from the fourth floor of a hotel in Mexico.

A Teledairio report shows graphic footage of local paramedics attempting to save his life and eventually transporting Bailey’s body to an ambulance.

The prolific adult performer, from Tennessee, was 38 years old at the time of his death and was reportedly attending an Expo Sexo convention in Mexico City when the accident occurred.

He was there with his fiancé, performer AJ Applegate. A report claimed that Bailey had been drinking at the event during the day on March 3 and later in the evening accidentally fell from the fourth floor of the hotel down to the ground floor level.

It was claimed Bill Bailey may have fallen while attempting to speak to another adult performer, Lexi Belle, who was reportedly on the second floor of the hotel in Mexico City.

Another adult performer, Mia Malkova, and her boyfriend reportedly saw Bailey fall to his death, according to talent agent Randy Quintana, who was speaking to XBIZ about the fatal incident.

Local authorities are still investigating the incident and it was not clear at the time of writing whether Bill Bailey’s death has officially been ruled an accident.

Bill Bailey reportedly had over 1,700 performer credits during his career. He was nominated for two AVN awards in 2019 and amassed over 300 million views on adult entertainment websites.