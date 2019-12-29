Bill and Joe Smith death: My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twin stars found dead in apparent double suicide

Bill and Joe Smith, twin brothers who starred on the hit reality show, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, have died, according to police authorities in the U.K.

The 32-year-old twins were found dead in a tree in a woodland area close to a farm in rural Kent shortly before midday yesterday (Saturday, December 28), according to The Sun. The deaths were suspected to be a double suicide.

They were found hanging in a tree in an isolated country lane in Sevenoaks, Kent, at about 11:30 a.m., the Mirror reported.

Police authorities said they were investigating, but the deaths were not being treated with suspicion.

Police released a statement, according to the Mirror:

“Kent Police was called at 11.34 am on Saturday after the bodies of two men were discovered in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing but they are not currently being treated as suspicious.”

Although some members of their family had expressed concern about their well-being, they had appeared to be in good spirits shortly before they were found dead in an apparent joint suicide.

The Sun reported that two weeks ago, the twins attended a wedding and recorded a video in which they sang and danced to All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.

A neighbor also said that the twins celebrated their birthday on December 16.

“There were no signs that anything like this would happen,” the neighbor told The Sun. “Although he did seem more reserved the last month or so. I just put it down to the winter weather.”

Friends and family mourn

Members of the family of the twins, friends, and members of the U.K.’s traveler community, have been reacting to the news of the deaths with shock. Tributes have also been pouring in on social media.

Paddy Doherty, a Celebrity Big Brother winner who also starred on My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, confirmed the deaths on Facebook. He described the deaths as a “terrible, terrible tragedy,” according to TMZ.

“I’m very sorry for their troubles from the bottom of my heart,” Doherty wrote. “May God look after them, may God have mercy on them, they are two angels, harmless, they were unbelievable.”

Billy’s partner, Kristina Davey, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, also mourned on social media.

“Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill, you were so pure so lovely,” she wrote, according to the Mirror. “You made me the happiest girl – did everything for me, showed me love I never had.”

“I’m gonna make you so so proud my Bill, my life, my angel,” she added.

Who were Bill and Joe Smith?

Bill and Joe Smith were identical twins who starred in Season 3 of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, which aired in the U.K. on Channel 4, according to The Sun. The hit series followed the lives of Irish traveler families and aired for three seasons from 2011 to 2015.

The twins worked together as landscape gardeners. They were introduced to viewers as Romani gypsies, according to the Mirror. They talked about their lifestyle as travelers. The show also followed the pair vacationing on Tenerife, an island off the coast of Spain.