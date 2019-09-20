Bilderberg Meeting: What is event Shia LaBeouf got thrown out of for stealing chicken?

Actor Shia LaBeouf appeared on the premiere episode of Hot Ones Season 10, created by Christopher Schonberger and produced by First We Feast and Complex Media. In the episode, titled “Shia LaBeouf Sheds a Tear While Eating Spicy Wings,” LaBeouf shares tidbits about himself with host Sean Evans while eating hot and spicy chicken wings.

During the chat, the 33-year-old performance artist discussed a wide range of issues, including rumors and speculation about his life and career.

One of the issues he addressed was speculation about why he got kicked out of a bed and breakfast in which he was staying with the cast of the movie Fury while they were shooting in England in 2013. According to LaBeouf, the real reason why he got kicked out was that he stole chicken from a buffet at a Bilderberg Meeting that big shots like the Koch brothers and George Soros were attending.

What is the Bilderberg Meeting?

The Bilderberg Meeting is a yearly conference where politicians, finance leaders, media moguls, and leading intellectuals from Europe and North America meet. The conference was first held in 1954 and the original purpose was to promote dialogue between Europe and North America to prevent another World War.

More recently, the meeting has offered a private forum for the political, business, finance, and industry leaders of Western countries, and their allies, to discuss and reach consensus on issues related to their global political and economic interests.

The alleged secrecy of deliberations at the meetings has led to conspiracy theories about their real intentions, with some alleging that they meet to secretly plot world domination. Conspiracy theorists associate the group with the Illuminati and the alleged New World Order plot.

Why was LaBeouf thrown out?

LaBeouf revealed (starting 15:56) that he was removed from the bed and breakfast after he helped himself to chicken from a buffet at the meeting.

“I grabbed a couple of chickens and then I walked out, and as I walked out security’s like, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ And I turned around and was like, ‘well, I’m part of this meeting. I’m just getting my chicken. Everybody’s getting chicken… relax.’ And he [the security officer] is like, ‘You know This is like the Bilderberg Meeting.'”

So he was kicked out of the hotel.

LaBeouf also didn’t deny rumors that during the shooting of Fury, he shaved one of his teeth below the gum line and that he stopped showering. But he said he didn’t do such extreme things to remain in character, as widely claimed: “but to sort of rally the troops.”

He said he was only trying “to get everybody psyched.”

He also denied claims (17:40) that he “knocked out” Lawless co-star Tom Hardy on the movie set.

He said he and Hardy “used to wrestle all the time,” and that once Hardy barged into his room while he was in bed with his girlfriend. LaBeouf went on to say that Hardy then picked him up and they wrestled. He admitted that he got upset because he was naked and that Hardy got the best of him. But as they wrestled, Hardy fell down the stairs and hurt himself.

LaBeouf co-stars alongside Dakota Johnson in the recently released film, The Peanut Butter Falcon. He is also set to release his semi-autobiographical Honey Boy on November 8. LaBeouf wrote and starred in Honey Boy with Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe.